NED-Funded AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Warns of Bankruptcy

The AFL-CIO’s international wing, the misleadingly named Solidarity Center, is over 90% funded by the US government. In a Federal Court filing and declaration on March 6, 2025, the Director of the NED-funded Solidarity Center Shawna Bader-Blau warns that unless the Trump government continues to fund the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), they will have to declare bankruptcy of the government-funded operation. The Solidarity Center receives more than $70 million a year from the NED, USAID, and other government organizations. It has received over $1 billion from the US government for its operations and has refused to report to the membership of the AFL-CIO about how much money it is getting and what it is spending it on.

Kim Scipes discusses new revelations from this development and the reactionary nature of AFL-CIO foreign policy.