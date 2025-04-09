Close Menu
    Foreign Policy Labor Neocolonialism/Imperialism US

    NED-Funded AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Warns of Bankruptcy

    avatarBy , Steve Zeltzer Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Labor Video Project

    The AFL-CIO’s international wing, the misleadingly named Solidarity Center, is over 90% funded by the US government. In a Federal Court filing and declaration on March 6, 2025, the Director of the NED-funded Solidarity Center Shawna Bader-Blau warns that unless the Trump government continues to fund the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), they will have to declare bankruptcy of the government-funded operation. The Solidarity Center receives more than $70 million a year from the NED, USAID, and other government organizations. It has received over $1 billion from the US government for its operations and has refused to report to the membership of the AFL-CIO about how much money it is getting and what it is spending it on.

    Kim Scipes discusses new revelations from this development and the reactionary nature of AFL-CIO foreign policy.

    avatar

    Kim Scipes, PhD, is Professor Emeritus of Sociology at Purdue University Northwest in Westville, Indiana. He is a long-time labor and political activist who has been publishing on AFL-CIO foreign operations since 1989; his path-breaking book is "AFL-CIO’s Secret War against Developing Country Workers: Solidarity or Sabotage?" (Lexington Books, 2010, 2011 paperback). He is one of the founders of LEPAIO, the Labor Education Project on AFL-CIO International Operations (https://aflcio-int.education). A former Sergeant in the USMC, he “turned around” on active duty, and has been a political and labor activist for over 50 years. He has published several books and over 250 articles in the US and in 11 different countries. His writings, many with links to the original article, can be found at https://www.pnw.edu/faculty/kim-scipes-ph-d/publications/.

