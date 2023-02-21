    Login
    Malcolm X’s Legacy is the Dream of International Revolution; We Must Keep That Dream Alive

    By , Ashanti Alston , Mansa Musa No Comments1 Min Read
    Source: The Real News Network

    Feb. 21, 2023, marks the 58th anniversary of the assassination of Malcolm X. We honor his life and legacy by recalling his revolutionary message to the downtrodden peoples of the world and committing to carrying on his fight for liberation. In this special commemorative episode of Rattling the Bars, Mansa Musa speaks with freedom fighters Paulette Dauteuil and Ashanti Alston about how Malcolm X shaped their own politics, why the dream of international revolution was so essential to Malcolm’s vision, and how we can keep that dream alive today.

    Paulette Dauteuil is the former Co-chair (2010-2012) and National Secretary (2012-2014) of the National Jericho Movement. She now serves on the advisory board and is also a member of the International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee.

    Ashanti Alston is a former political prisoner, former member of the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army, and a revolutionary speaker, writer, organizer, and motivator. He currently serves on the steering committee of the National Jericho Movement to free US political prisoners.

