    Macklemore Discusses Palestine, Mahmoud Khalil And The Call To Activism.

    By Z Video
    Source: BreakThrough News

    Speech excerpt of Macklemore at the ‘Free Mahmoud Khalil, Free Palestine!’ event in New York City. This event was in support of Mahmoud Khalil, Palestine, and civil liberties. Featuring Khalil’s legal team, organizers from The Palestinian Youth Movement, The People’s Forum, union leaders, Macklemore, and Alana Hadid. As the US & Israel persecutes student leaders and violates the ceasefire by massacring hundreds of Palestinians people will gather to broaden the movement and build popular support for the struggle in Palestine.

