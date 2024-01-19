Journalist in Yemen: ‘Our People Are Honored to Stand for Palestine’

After carrying out US strikes on Yemen this week in retaliation for its solidarity with Palestine, the Biden administration announced that it is once again designating Yemen’s Ansar Allah (also called the Houthis) as a “terrorist” organization. The impacts of Ansar Allah’s embargo of all ships destined for Israel are far-reaching. The embargo has financially impacted 20% of global trade and revenues at Israel’s key Eliat port has fallen by 80%. Despite the US attacks, Ansar Allah has vowed not to stop until Israel ends the genocide and lifts the siege on Gaza. Yousef Mawry, a journalist and a political analyst based in Yemen, discusses how eight years of US-backed, Saudi-led war on Yemen has solidified support for the Ansar Allah movement among the Yemeni people.
