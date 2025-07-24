Close Menu
    Palestine & Israel

    Jeremy Corbyn in conversation with Chris Smalls LIVE from the Gaza Flotilla

    By Jeremy Corbyn
    Source: Project for Peace & Justice

    A livestream conversation between Jeremy Corbyn and Chris Smalls live from the flotilla heading to Gaza to break the siege!

    Chris Smalls is co-founder of Amazon Labor Union, the independent worker-led union that won a union vote at Amazon’s Staten Island JFK8 warehouse in April 2021. He had worked for Amazon from 2015 through March 2020, when the company fired him for leading a walkout to protest lack of health and safety protections for workers in the deadly early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

