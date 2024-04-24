    Donate
    Activism Interview Labor US

    Jane McAlevey on UAW’s Astounding Victory in VW Tennessee & Her Fight Against Cancer

    By , Amy Goodman
    Source: Democracy Now!

    Democracy Now! speaks with the celebrated labor organizer and writer Jane McAlevey about the historic victory for Volkswagen employees at a Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory who voted overwhelmingly to join the United Auto Workers union. The plant will become the first foreign-owned car factory in the South to unionize. “This win wasn’t just a win — it was what we would call a beatdown,” says McAlevey, who says the UAW’s recent success is a result of direct democracy and smart, strategic organizing that could lead to the unionizing of Mercedes workers in Alabama. “It’ll be a massive change in the U.S. South.” We also speak with McAlevey about her terminal cancer diagnosis and why she’s “going to fight until the last dying minute, because that’s what American workers deserve.”

    Jane F. McAlevey is an American union organizer, author, and political commentator. Since June 2019, McAlevey is a Senior Policy Fellow of the University of California, Berkeley Labor Center. She was also named Strikes correspondent for The Nation magazine. McAlevey has written three books about power and strategy and the essential role of workers and trade unions in reversing income inequality and building a stronger democracy: No Shortcuts - Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age (Oxford University Press, 2016), Raising Expectations and Raising Hell (Verso Books, 2012), and her third book, A Collective Bargain: Unions, Organizing, and the Fight for Democracy, which was published by Ecco Press in January 2020.

