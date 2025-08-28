Close Menu
    International Relations Interview Palestine & Israel

    Israel Crosses the Rubicon – Lessons from South Africa with Patrick Bond

    avatarBy Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Dilemma Podcast

    In this wide-ranging conversation, political economist Patrick Bond joins me from Johannesburg to trace the lessons of South Africa’s struggles — from the fight against apartheid and Big Pharma to today’s battles over BRICS, Palestine, climate, and global capital. We dig into the meaning of “sub-imperialism,” the hypocrisies of governments that talk left but walk right, and the urgent question of how to end genocide and ecological collapse in real time. What does internationalism look like after the failure of unipolar power? And can “power to the people” still break the system’s grip?

    0:00 – Coming Soon / Intro

    5:23 – From Wharton to Mandela’s Office

    14:36 – Where are we within capitalism and BRICS?

    22:33 – BRICS: Anti-Empire or Just Sub-Empire?

    31:06 – Slaying the Neoliberal Dragon

    35:14 My Enemy’s Enemy?

    39:23 Botha and the Rubicon

    43:25 Imperialism and Zionism and the Revolutionary Violence Moment

    52:50 The Hypocrisy of BRICS and Israel

    57:53 – “Hague-Schmague”: When International Law Collapses

    1:05:31 – Gaza and why won’t anyone do anything?

    1:15:17 – Western Liberals and “Zionism”?

    1:24:32 – After Thoughts and Next Guest

    Patrick Bond is a political economist, political ecologist and scholar of social mobilisation. From 2020-21 he was Professor at the Western Cape School of Government and from 2015-2019 was a Distinguished Professor of Political Economy at the University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance. From 2004 through mid-2016, he was Senior Professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal School of Built Environment and Development Studies and was also Director of the Centre for Civil Society. He has held visiting posts at a dozen universities and presented lectures at more than 100 others.

