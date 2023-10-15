    Donate Login
    Israel/Palestine

    Israel Aims to Declare New Security Zone in Northern Gaza

    Source: Al Jazeera

    Norman Finkelstein, an American author and political scientist, says Israel is aiming to expel Palestinians from the northern sector of Gaza and declare a new security zone there. He described the Israeli operation in Gaza as “somewhere between a crime against humanity and genocide under international law”, and said the nuclear-armed state’s goal appears to be “to ethnically cleanse the northern sector of Gaza and declare it Israel’s new security zone”. He added that “the cutting off of water, food and fuel to a civilian population, when keeping in mind Netanyahu’s claim that this situation will go on for a protracted period of time, and if you connect those two facts, no food, no water, no electricity for a protracted period of time, then its hard for anyone to concede that being anything but the crime – under international law – of genocide”.

    Norman G. Finkelstein received his PhD from the Princeton University Politics Department in 1987. He is the author of many books that have been translated into 60 foreign editions, including THE HOLOCAUST INDUSTRY: Reflections on the exploitation of Jewish suffering, GAZA: An inquest into its martyrdom, and most recently, I ACCUSE! Herewith a proof beyond reasonable doubt that ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda whitewashed Israel. He is currently writing a book tentatively titled, I'll Burn That Bridge When I Get To It: Politically Incorrect Thoughts on Cancel Culture and Academic Freedom In the year 2020, Norman Finkelstein was named the fifth most influential political scientist in the world.

