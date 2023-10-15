Israel Aims to Declare New Security Zone in Northern Gaza

Norman Finkelstein, an American author and political scientist, says Israel is aiming to expel Palestinians from the northern sector of Gaza and declare a new security zone there. He described the Israeli operation in Gaza as “somewhere between a crime against humanity and genocide under international law”, and said the nuclear-armed state’s goal appears to be “to ethnically cleanse the northern sector of Gaza and declare it Israel’s new security zone”. He added that “the cutting off of water, food and fuel to a civilian population, when keeping in mind Netanyahu’s claim that this situation will go on for a protracted period of time, and if you connect those two facts, no food, no water, no electricity for a protracted period of time, then its hard for anyone to concede that being anything but the crime – under international law – of genocide”.
ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.Donate