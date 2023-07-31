    Donate Login
    Is the US Proxy War in Ukraine Making Europe Poorer? w/ Tarik Cyril Amar

    By , Rania Khalek
    Source: BreakThrough News

    Western sanctions on Russia, previously Europe’s biggest natural gas supplier, has lowered European living standards in the sweltering heat while exacerbating fuel and food shortages around the world. And that’s not all — military spending has increased while social budgets have been cut.

    To discuss this downplayed aspect of the war in Ukraine and its horrific consequences, Rania Khalek is again joined by Tarik Cyril Amar, a historian from Germany, who is currently associate professor of history at Koc University in Istanbul, working on Russian, Ukrainian, and generally East European history.

