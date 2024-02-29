    Donate
    Login
    Featured Palestine & Israel Vision & Strategy

    Irish Athlete Activist On Organizing A Sports Boycott Of Israel

    avatarBy Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Edge of Sports

    Rebecca O’Keeffe helped spark an international firestorm within the world of sports when she called on the Irish women’s basketball team to boycott its Feb. 8 match against Israel. While O’Keeffe’s calls for a boycott ultimately went unheeded, her actions have provoked serious debate within Ireland and internationally on the responsibility of athletes to stand up against genocide. O’Keeffe joins Edge of Sports host Dave Zirin for an exclusive interview on why she took a stand, how the sports world responded, and why she refuses to back down.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate
    avatar

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.