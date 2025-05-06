ICE Wants to Reopen a Notoriously Abusive Orison; This Community Is Trying to Stop Them

Today, Israel’s government approved plans for its forces to capture the entire Gaza Strip and remain in the occupied territory indefinitely in a move that will no doubt spark fierce international condemnation. While Israel has the political cover to attempt such an operation, is it actually feasible with the resistance still in place? In this episode, State of play are joined by Jon Elmer of Electronic Intifada to discuss what may transpire on the ground in the coming days.
