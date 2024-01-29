    Donate
    Login
    Activism Labor US

    I Build Cars For a Living. I Can’t Afford to Buy One.

    By , Sydney Guthrie Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: More Perfect Union

    The UAW has announced that over 10,000 non-union autoworkers have signed cards to join the union in just 60 days. They’ve already made massive headway at Mercedes, Volkswagen, Hyundai and more. We got an exclusive look inside the union drive at Toyota in Kentucky.

    Toyota used to host free car giveaways and give workers 12% bonuses. They promised workers would “retire as millionaires.” Now Toyota workers can’t even afford the cars they make… while the company’s profits have doubled over the past 40 years.

    Are you an autoworker involved in unionizing your workplace? We’d love to hear from you.
    Fill out this form to get in touch with us:     https://forms.gle/efbcomryw4pzNPaS9 —–

    More Perfect Union is a nonprofit media organizaton with a mission to build power for working people. Learn more here: http://perfectunion.us/

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.