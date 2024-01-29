I Build Cars For a Living. I Can’t Afford to Buy One.

The UAW has announced that over 10,000 non-union autoworkers have signed cards to join the union in just 60 days. They’ve already made massive headway at Mercedes, Volkswagen, Hyundai and more. We got an exclusive look inside the union drive at Toyota in Kentucky.

Toyota used to host free car giveaways and give workers 12% bonuses. They promised workers would “retire as millionaires.” Now Toyota workers can’t even afford the cars they make… while the company’s profits have doubled over the past 40 years.

Are you an autoworker involved in unionizing your workplace? We’d love to hear from you.

Fill out this form to get in touch with us: https://forms.gle/efbcomryw4pzNPaS9 —–

