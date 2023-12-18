‘I Am You’: NYC Vigil Honors Palestinian Poet Dr. Refaat Alareer

“I am you. I am your past. And by killing me, you kill you.”

Activists in New York City held a vigil for Dr. Refaat Alareer, a Palestinian poet assassinated by Israel. The activists read a poem by Refaat titled “I am you,” written to the soldiers of the Israeli occupation.

I am you

Two steps: one, two.

Look in the mirror:

The horror, the horror!

The butt of your M-16 on my cheekbone

The yellow patch it left

The bullet-shaped scar expanding

Like a swastika,

Snaking across my face,

The heartache flowing

Out of my eyes dripping

Out of my nostrils piercing

My ears flooding

The place.

Like it did to you

70 years ago

Or so.

I am just you.

I am your past haunting

Your present and your future.

I strive like you did.

I fight like you did.

I resist like you resisted

And for a moment,

I’d take your tenacity

As a model,

Were you not holding

The barrel of the gun

Between my bleeding

Eyes.

One. Two.

The very same gun

The very same bullet

That had killed your Mom

And killed your Dad

Is being used,

Against me,

By you.

Mark this bullet and mark in your gun.

If you sniff it, it has your and my blood.

It has my present and your past.

It has my present.

It has your future.

That’s why we are twins,

Same life track

Same weapon

Same suffering

Same facial expressions drawn

On the face of the killer,

Same everything

Except that in your case

The victim has evolved, backward,

Into a victimizer.

I tell you.

I am you.

Except that I am not the you of now.

I do not hate you.

I want to help you stop hating

And killing me.

I tell you:

The noise of your machine gun

Renders you deaf

The smell of the powder

Beats that of my blood.

The sparks disfigure

My facial expressions.

Would you stop shooting?

For a moment?

Would you?

All you have to do

Is close your eyes

Seeing these days

Blinds our hearts.

Close your eyes, tightly

So that you can see

In your mind’s eye.

Then look into the mirror.

One. Two.

I am you.

I am your past.

And killing me,

You kill you.