    Donate
    Login
    Art Memorial Palestine & Israel

    ‘I Am You’: NYC Vigil Honors Palestinian Poet Dr. Refaat Alareer

    By Z VideoNo Comments2 Mins Read
    Source: Breakthrough News

    “I am you. I am your past. And by killing me, you kill you.”

    Activists in New York City held a vigil for Dr. Refaat Alareer, a Palestinian poet assassinated by Israel. The activists read a poem by Refaat titled “I am you,” written to the soldiers of the Israeli occupation.

    I am you

    Two steps: one, two.
    Look in the mirror:
    The horror, the horror!
    The butt of your M-16 on my cheekbone
    The yellow patch it left
    The bullet-shaped scar expanding
    Like a swastika,
    Snaking across my face,
    The heartache flowing
    Out of my eyes dripping
    Out of my nostrils piercing
    My ears flooding
    The place.
    Like it did to you
    70 years ago
    Or so.

    I am just you.
    I am your past haunting
    Your present and your future.
    I strive like you did.
    I fight like you did.
    I resist like you resisted
    And for a moment,
    I’d take your tenacity
    As a model,
    Were you not holding
    The barrel of the gun
    Between my bleeding
    Eyes.

    One. Two.
    The very same gun
    The very same bullet
    That had killed your Mom
    And killed your Dad
    Is being used,
    Against me,
    By you.

    Mark this bullet and mark in your gun.
    If you sniff it, it has your and my blood.
    It has my present and your past.
    It has my present.
    It has your future.
    That’s why we are twins,
    Same life track
    Same weapon
    Same suffering
    Same facial expressions drawn
    On the face of the killer,
    Same everything
    Except that in your case
    The victim has evolved, backward,
    Into a victimizer.
    I tell you.
    I am you.
    Except that I am not the you of now.

    I do not hate you.
    I want to help you stop hating
    And killing me.
    I tell you:
    The noise of your machine gun
    Renders you deaf
    The smell of the powder
    Beats that of my blood.
    The sparks disfigure
    My facial expressions.
    Would you stop shooting?
    For a moment?
    Would you?

    All you have to do
    Is close your eyes
    Seeing these days
    Blinds our hearts.
    Close your eyes, tightly
    So that you can see
    In your mind’s eye.
    Then look into the mirror.
    One. Two.
    I am you.
    I am your past.
    And killing me,
    You kill you.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.