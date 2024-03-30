How the World Failed Gaza: The Great March of Return Six Years On

This year, March 30th commemorates the sixth anniversary of the Great March of Return, a mass mobilization effort initiated in Gaza in 2018. This March of Return aimed to highlight the dire circumstances faced by two million Palestinians in Gaza, 70% of whom are refugees, living under a severe blockade that has rendered the Gaza Strip “unlivable”, as described by the United Nations. Years of blockade, development, and “Mowing the Lawn” policies have been exacerbated by a devastating genocide that Israel has launched against the Palestinians in Gaza, now entering its sixth month.

Join us for a conversation with Dr. Norman Finkelstein, a renowned political scientist, activist, and author of “Gaza: An Inquest into Its Martyrdom.” We will delve into the persistent neglect and dismissal of the urgent calls to end the blockade and address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza before October 7th, 2023, and how years of international inaction and complicity have culminated in the current disaster in Gaza.