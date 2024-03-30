    Donate
    How the World Failed Gaza: The Great March of Return Six Years On

    Source: The Jerusalem Fund & Palestine Center

    This year, March 30th commemorates the sixth anniversary of the Great March of Return, a mass mobilization effort initiated in Gaza in 2018. This March of Return aimed to highlight the dire circumstances faced by two million Palestinians in Gaza, 70% of whom are refugees, living under a severe blockade that has rendered the Gaza Strip “unlivable”, as described by the United Nations. Years of blockade, development, and “Mowing the Lawn” policies have been exacerbated by a devastating genocide that Israel has launched against the Palestinians in Gaza, now entering its sixth month.

    Join us for a conversation with Dr. Norman Finkelstein, a renowned political scientist, activist, and author of “Gaza: An Inquest into Its Martyrdom.” We will delve into the persistent neglect and dismissal of the urgent calls to end the blockade and address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza before October 7th, 2023, and how years of international inaction and complicity have culminated in the current disaster in Gaza.

    Norman G. Finkelstein received his PhD from the Princeton University Politics Department in 1987. He is the author of many books that have been translated into 60 foreign editions, including THE HOLOCAUST INDUSTRY: Reflections on the exploitation of Jewish suffering, GAZA: An inquest into its martyrdom, and most recently, I ACCUSE! Herewith a proof beyond reasonable doubt that ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda whitewashed Israel. He is currently writing a book tentatively titled, I'll Burn That Bridge When I Get To It: Politically Incorrect Thoughts on Cancel Culture and Academic Freedom In the year 2020, Norman Finkelstein was named the fifth most influential political scientist in the world.

