He Helped Prosecute Israel at the ICJ, Now He’s Running for Parliament

British journalist Richard Medhurst interviews former ambassador Craig Murray who is standing for election in Blackburn as a candidate for the Workers Party of Great Britain.
ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.Donate
All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.
Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.
Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.
We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors. We rely on donors like you to do our work.
All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.
Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.