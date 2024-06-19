Close Menu
    Activism Electoral Politics Interview Palestine & Israel Politics/Gov United Kingdom

    He Helped Prosecute Israel at the ICJ, Now He’s Running for Parliament

    By , Richard Medhurst No Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Richard Medhurst Youtube

    British journalist Richard Medhurst interviews former ambassador Craig Murray who is standing for election in Blackburn as a candidate for the Workers Party of Great Britain.

