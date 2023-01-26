Grad Students at John Hopkins Are Organizing for a Living Wage

Graduate student-workers at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University are fighting to unionize under the banner of Teachers and Researchers United. After a supermajority of grad student-workers signed union cards in October and November, an official date for the union election has now been set. Eligible bargaining unit members will cast their votes on whether or not to unionize and affiliate with the United Electrical, Radio, and Machine Workers (UE) on Monday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 31. To get an up-to-date look at the unionization drive at Johns Hopkins, Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez sits down with Jasmine Grey and Martin Yepes of Teachers and Researchers United in the TRNN studio in Baltimore.
Teachers and Researchers United website: https://trujhu.org/
