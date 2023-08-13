    Donate Login
    Immigration

    Fortress Imperialism: Border Industrial Complex Is Meant to Kill, from the U.S. to Europe

    By , Rania Khalek

    Border policy in the Global North has been crafted to intentionally cause people to die of thirst in the Arizona desert and drown in the Mediterranean sea as a form of deterrence. But why are people picking up and leaving their countries in the first place? Why are they being subjected to so much cruelty on their journey no matter who’s in charge in Europe or the U.S.? Where does the Israeli occupation of Palestine fit in? How about climate change? And how is this feeding in to the rise of the far right?

    To discuss the bipartisan border industrial complex, Rania Khalek was joined by Todd Miller, journalist and author of several books including “Border Patrol Nation” and his latest “Build Bridges, Not Walls: A Journey to a World Without Borders.”

    For an in depth look at U.S. border policy over the decades, watch the very first episode of Dispatches featuring Todd Miller here:    • What’s really behind the nightmare at…  

    This is just the first half of this episode. The second half is available for Breakthrough News Members only. Become a member at https://www.Patreon.com/BreakthroughNews to access the full episode and other exclusive content.

