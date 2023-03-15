Every year, weapons companies give millions of dollars to think tanks that shape foreign policy around Ukraine and China, conflicts which in turn directly profits these same defense companies. Amanda Yee, Editor of Liberation News, explains the central role think tanks play in creating foreign policy, as well as shaping public opinion and consent for U.S. foreign policy objectives, all to serve the interests of the US military and its defense contractors.
Foreign Policy for Sale: These Think Tanks Received $1B from Weapons Contractors to Push War
By Amanda Yee, Rania Khalek , Eugene Puryear No Comments1 Min Read
Source: BreakThrough News