    France Labor Politics/Gov.

    ‘For the French Working Class, this Pension Reform is a Gift to Capitalism’

    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Peoples Dispatch

    The French working class is up in arms protesting the pension reform proposed by the neoliberal government headed by Emmanuel Macron. Major trade unions, left-wing parties, youth groups, and others have launched massive protests across the country demanding that the government withdraw the controversial plans that will increase the retirement age in the country from 62 to 64. To understand more about this movement, we spoke to Ramon Vila, the secretary of the trade union SUD Santé-Sociaux. The union actively mobilizes workers in the social and health sectors.

