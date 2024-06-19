Eyewitness DR Congo: The War Over the Cobalt in Your iPhone Destroys Millions of Lives

The death toll continues to climb in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as fighting escalates between the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) and the M23 rebel group, a proxy force backed by Rwanda. The decades-long conflict has killed approximately six million people and displaced millions more. Akilimali Chomachoma, a journalist covering the Democratic Republic of Congo and Central Africa based in the DRC, explains the reality in the country amid the ongoing conflict.
