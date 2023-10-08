    Donate Login
    Interview Israel/Palestine

    Exclusive Interview w/ Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Leader

    By , Rania Khalek Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Breakthrough News

    BT’s Rania Khalek sat down with Marwan Abdul Al, a member of the Political Bureau of The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and head of the group’s Cultural Department. Initially born out of the Arab nationalist movement, the PFLP adopted Marxism-Leninism and distinguished itself as one of the leading organizations in the resistance to occupation. The interview was filmed in a refugee camp in Beirut, prior to recent events. They discussed the current state of Palestinian resistance in the face of the occupation, the changing world situation, how the PFLP views religion, the strategic tasks of uniting the left, international solidarity and more.

    Audio Video technical team: Hadi Hoteit, Mortada Abbas

    Translation by Jamal Ghosn

