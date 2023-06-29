Economic System Change or Climate Change

‘If neoliberal capitalism is on track to trigger catastrophic and irreversible climate change, what are the alternatives to it?’ A SECA seminar (27th June 2023) with Robin Hahnel, veteran activist and scholar, on how we should think about and respond to ecocidal and climate destroying neoliberal capitalism.

The workshop focused on the following questions:

(1) Is neoliberal capitalism on track to trigger catastrophic and irreversible climate change?

(2) Is there an alternative economic system which would no longer do so, but instead, prevent climate change, adequately protect the natural environment forever, and still allow economic wellbeing to increase indefinitely?

(3) Does this mean that the solution to “climate change” is “economic system change,” i.e. to replace capitalism with an appropriate version of “eco-socialism?”

The talk was hosted by Centre for Sustainability, Equality and Climate Action