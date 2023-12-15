    Donate
    Login
    Cuba Health Social Policy

    Does Socialist Cuba have the best health care in the world?

    For 60 years, the United States has enforced a crippling embargo against the island of Cuba in order to “bring about hunger, desperation and overthrow of government,” according to a 1960 State Department memorandum. But against the odds, Cuba has developed a revolutionary model of scientific innovation and medical provision that has not only ensured universal health care for its own citizens, but also — through its world-renowned medical brigades — delivered high-quality care to millions of people across the Global South free of charge.
    By , Jacobin Editors Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Jacobin

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.