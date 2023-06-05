Degrowth v. Green Growth: Jason Hickel & Barbara Baarsma Address the Dutch Parliament

Streamed live on Mar 8, 2023 – Jason Hickel & Barbara Baarsma Address the Dutch Parliament to present vision and strategy for an economy that promotes wellbeing within planetary bounds.

Jason Hickel presents a case for Degrowth (Less is More: How degrowth will save the world), while Barbara Baarsma (Green growth. About the (un)usefulness of economic growth) presents a case for Green Growth.

Brief presentations are followed by a Q&A session.