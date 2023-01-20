    Login
    DEBATE: Leftist vs. Liberal critiques of the Twitter Files (w/ Glenn Greenwald)

    I spoke to Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Glenn Greenwald about the good faith leftist (vs bad faith liberal) critiques of the Twitter Files, censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story, the Brock Bot army and media attacks on the left, the "'free speech right" and it's apparent indifference to speech restrictions that threaten trans people, and criticism Glenn has gotten that he doesn't push back enough against the right on their platforms, like the Tucker Carlson show. We also discussed recent events in Brazil, comparisons between Brazil's 1/9 and DC's 1/6, and more.
    avatarBy , Briahna Gray Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Bad Faith

