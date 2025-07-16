Dalai Lama Turns 90: The CIA’s Anti-China Campaign in Tibet

The Dalai Lama turned 90 last week, raising questions around the role of China in naming his successor and Tibetan independence as a whole. But what is the real history of Tibet and the institution of the Dalai Lama, beyond U.S. headlines? Professor Ken Hammond joins Amanda Yee this week to discuss old Tibet before the arrival of the People’s Liberation Army in 1950, the CIA stoking unrest in the region, and the modern-day U.S. propaganda campaign to break the region away from China.

Our understanding of China — and U.S.-China relations — has become a defining feature of all global politics. The China Report is a new show produced in collaboration with Pivot to Peace where every week, we will be helping you through all the propaganda with an independent view of the country we are taught to hate, but know so little about.