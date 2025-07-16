Close Menu
    Dalai Lama Turns 90: The CIA’s Anti-China Campaign in Tibet

    By Amanda Yee
    Source: BreakThrough News

    The Dalai Lama turned 90 last week, raising questions around the role of China in naming his successor and Tibetan independence as a whole. But what is the real history of Tibet and the institution of the Dalai Lama, beyond U.S. headlines? Professor Ken Hammond joins Amanda Yee this week to discuss old Tibet before the arrival of the People’s Liberation Army in 1950, the CIA stoking unrest in the region, and the modern-day U.S. propaganda campaign to break the region away from China.

    Our understanding of China — and U.S.-China relations — has become a defining feature of all global politics. The China Report is a new show produced in collaboration with Pivot to Peace where every week, we will be helping you through all the propaganda with an independent view of the country we are taught to hate, but know so little about.

    Ken Hammond is Professor of History at New Mexico State University. Hammond was a student and Students for a Democratic Society leader at Kent State University from 1967 to 1970. While at Kent State, Hammond authored a study of local politics entitled Who Rules Kent? and was active during the May 4, 1970 shootings at the university. He was indicted as one of the "Kent 25". Hammond received his B.A. from Kent State University in History and Political Science, and M.A. in Regional Studies - East Asia and Ph.D. in History and East Asian Languages from Harvard University. His current research is on China’s historical political economy, especially in the early modern period (900-1800), and on the history of market towns and urban development in China. He has published numerous books and articles on Chinese intellectual and political history. His latest book, China’s Revolution and the Quest for a Socialist Future, was published in May 2023. From 2007 to 2015 he was co-director of the Confucius Institute at New Mexico State, which was closed in 2020 due to political pressure from the Federal government.

