Cuba Elects New National AssemblyCuba elects new National AssemblyCuba Elects New National Assembly

    Cuba Elects New National Assembly

    By Pragya Singh
    Source: People's Dispatch

    Pragya Singh talks with Zoe Alexandra about the new National Assembly in Cuba which was elected through a participatory democratic process.

