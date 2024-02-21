    Donate
    Crisis in the Congo: How the West Fuels the Bloodshed in the DRC

    By , Eugene Puryear , Rania Khalek Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: BreakThrough News

    At least 150,000 people have been displaced in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) amid an escalation of fighting between the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) and the M23 rebel group, a proxy force backed by Rwanda. Over one year after Angola brokered a ceasefire deal, the M23 has continued its offensive, leading to a new wave of mass displacement in the country. Kambale Musavuli of the Center for Research on the Congo details the latest developments of the conflict and breaks down how Western countries, including the US and European Union member states, are complicit in the ongoing violence and destabilization in the DRC.

