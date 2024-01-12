    Donate
    Featured Interview Law, Crime, & Justice Palestine & Israel

    Connections Podcast with Norman Finkelstein & Mouin Rabbani: South Africa Charges Israel with Genocide

    By , Mouin Rabbani
    Source: Jadaliyya

    Connections Podcast Episode 86 South Africa Charges Israel with Genocide at the ICJ A 4-Part Series

    Mouin Rabbani Interviews Norman Finkelstein
    Wednesday, 10 January | 8:00 PM EST: Preview
    Thursday, 11 January | 8:00 PM EST: South Africa Presents
    Friday, 12 January | 8:00 PM EST: Israel Presents
    Saturday, 13 January | 8:00 PM EST: Summary and Next Steps

    The International Court of Justice will this week hold public hearings on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel. These hearing will be held on Thursday 11 January (South Africa oral arguments) and Friday 12 January (Israel oral arguments).

    These conversations between Jadaliyya Co-Editor Mouin Rabbani and Norman Finkelstein will take place over four days, providing viewers with a preview of what is to come, discussing the oral arguments made by both South Africa and Israel, and a conversation about what will come next.

    Guest Norman Finkelstein received his doctorate from the Princeton University Politics Department and taught for many years. His many books, including The Holocaust Industry: Reflections on the Exploitation of Jewish Suffering, and Gaza: An Inquest into Its Martyrdom, have been translated into more than 60 foreign editions. In 2020, he was ranked the fifth most influential political scientist in the world for the years 2000-2020.

    Host Mouin Rabbani has published and commented widely on Palestinian affairs, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the contemporary Middle East. He was previously Senior Analyst Middle East and Special Advisor on Israel-Palestine with the International Crisis Group, and head of political affairs with the Office of the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria. He is Co-Editor of Jadaliyya Ezine.

     

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

