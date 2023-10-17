Chile, AFL-CIO & The 50th Anniversary of The US Backed Coup

On the 50th anniversary of the US AFL-CIO backed coup in Chile, an educational meeting sponsored by Labor Education Project On International Operations Of The AFL-CIO was held on September 10, 2023 in Washington, DC at the MLK Library. Speakers from the US and Chile discussed how the US government in collaboration with the AFL-CIO national leadership helped organize and financially support the overthrow of the Allende government which resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of trade unionists, activists and people of Chile. The AFL-CIO leadership did not issue any comment on the 50th anniversary of the coup which they were centrally involved in. This included supporting and financing a trucker’s strike to destabilize the government and also colluding with Pinochet and his supporters in the government and Chamber of Commerce. The American Institute of Free Labor Development which was an AFL-CIO affiliate was getting funds directly from the CIA and it’s board included US CEO’s as well as US union officials.

