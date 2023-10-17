    Donate Login
    Chile Coups Forums History Repression

    Chile, AFL-CIO & The 50th Anniversary of The US Backed Coup

    avatarBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Labor Education Project on AFL-CIO International Operations

    On the 50th anniversary of the US AFL-CIO backed coup in Chile, an educational meeting sponsored by Labor Education Project On International Operations Of The AFL-CIO was held on September 10, 2023 in Washington, DC at the MLK Library. Speakers from the US and Chile discussed how the US government in collaboration with the AFL-CIO national leadership helped organize and financially support the overthrow of the Allende government which resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of trade unionists, activists and people of Chile. The AFL-CIO leadership did not issue any comment on the 50th anniversary of the coup which they were centrally involved in. This included supporting and financing a trucker’s strike to destabilize the government and also colluding with Pinochet and his supporters in the government and Chamber of Commerce. The American Institute of Free Labor Development which was an AFL-CIO affiliate was getting funds directly from the CIA and it’s board included US CEO’s as well as US union officials.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate
    avatar

    Kim Scipes, PhD, is Professor Emeritus of Sociology at Purdue University Northwest in Westville, Indiana. He is one of the founders of LEPAIO, the Labor Education Project on the AFL-CIO International Operations (https://aflcio-int.education). . A former Sergeant in the USMC, he “turned around” on active duty, and has been a political and labor activist for over 50 years. He has published four books and over 250 articles in the US and in 11 different countries. His writings, many with direct links to the original article, can be found on- line at https://www.pnw.edu/faculty/kim-scipes-ph-d/publications/; his latest book is Building Global Labor Solidarity: Lessons from the Philippines, South Africa, Northwestern Europe, and the United States (Lexington Books, 2021, 2022 paperback). Kim can be reached at [email protected].

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.