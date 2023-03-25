Censorship in Germany, Israeli Hacking & Saudi-Iran Peace Deal

In this episode of The Source, we speak with independent journalist, author and economist Dr. Shir Hever about how and why his lecture on child labor in Palestine was abruptly censored by the GEW (Education and Science Workers’ Union) in Germany. We also talk about a recent Forbidden Stories article detailing how Israeli companies played a key role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal and continue to provide hacking services that influence countries’ elections. We also examine the China-brokered peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran and the international significance it has for Israel. To conclude the interview, we take a look at recent developments between Israel and Palestine, focusing on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reform in Israel.

ABOUT SHIR HEVER: Dr. Shir Hever is an independent economic researcher and journalist. He writes articles and research for various venues and gives lectures in political and academic venues. He is the author of The Privatisation of Israeli Security (Pluto, 2017) and The Political Economy of Israel’s Occupation (Pluto, 2010). He is currently the military embargo coordinator of the BNC (Boycott National Committee) of the BDS movement.