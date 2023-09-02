Can BRICS Be Anti-Imperialist With Countries Like India and Saudi Arabia?

How much of a challenge to Western hegemony does the expansion of BRICS actually pose? How much of this has been brought on by the West’s own hubris? What should we make of the ideological differences among the BRICS countries? Could India and Saudi Arabia act as spoilers? Or are we witnessing the symptomatic decline of American hegemony, with US allies turning toward Washington’s rivals? What does this mean for the rise of China?

To discuss this and more, Rania Khalek was joined by Prahbat Patnaik, Marxist economist, professor emeritus at JNU, and author of many books including A Theory of Imperialism and the more recent Capital and Imperialism: Theory, History, and the Present, both co-authored with Utsa Patnaik.

