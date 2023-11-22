‘Brutal Revenge Campaign’: Israel is Torturing Thousands of Political Prisoners

Since October 7, Israel doubled the number of Palestinians held hostage in Israeli jails to 10,000, including 170 children. Basil Farraj, Assistant Professor at the Department of Philosophy and Cultural Studies, Birzeit University, Palestine, and whose father is a political prisoner in Israel, explains how Palestinian political prisoners have had their rights further eroded as the Israeli Prison Authorities carry out a campaign of collective punishment.
