    Donate
    Login
    Human Rights Interview Law, Crime, & Justice Palestine & Israel

    ‘Brutal Revenge Campaign’: Israel is Torturing Thousands of Political Prisoners

    By No Comments1 Min Read

    Since October 7, Israel doubled the number of Palestinians held hostage in Israeli jails to 10,000, including 170 children. Basil Farraj, Assistant Professor at the Department of Philosophy and Cultural Studies, Birzeit University, Palestine, and whose father is a political prisoner in Israel, explains how Palestinian political prisoners have had their rights further eroded as the Israeli Prison Authorities carry out a campaign of collective punishment.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.