Close Menu
    Donate
    Login
    Haiti Interview Neocolonialism/Imperialism US Weapons & Disarmament

    Blackwater In Haiti: Deadly Crisis ‘Made In Washington’ w/ Dr. Jemima Pierre

    By , Rania Khalek , Eugene Puryear Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Breakthrough News

    Dr. Jemima Pierre, professor of Global Race at the University of British Columbia and member of Black Alliance for Peace, joins the show to discuss the role of private mercenaries like Erik Prince, the founder Blackwater, in escalating violence in Haiti. As Prince funnels weapons and armed drones into Haiti, Pierre warns the real goal isn’t security, but profit and imperialist control, using militarized violence against Haitians to serve US geopolitical interests.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Jemima Pierre is a Haitian American scholar and part of Black Alliance for Peace’s Haiti/Americas Team.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.