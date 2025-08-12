Blackwater In Haiti: Deadly Crisis ‘Made In Washington’ w/ Dr. Jemima Pierre

Dr. Jemima Pierre, professor of Global Race at the University of British Columbia and member of Black Alliance for Peace, joins the show to discuss the role of private mercenaries like Erik Prince, the founder Blackwater, in escalating violence in Haiti. As Prince funnels weapons and armed drones into Haiti, Pierre warns the real goal isn’t security, but profit and imperialist control, using militarized violence against Haitians to serve US geopolitical interests.
