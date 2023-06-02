Alfred de Zayas on Ukraine, Human Rights, and International Law

MintPress News, Senior Staff Writer Alan MacLeod is joined by Professor Alfred de Zayas to discuss all things international law, human rights, and building a better world.

De Zayas condemns Russia’s actions in Ukraine, but warns that Moscow’s actions were provoked by NATO. He then goes on to discuss the (il)legality of American unilateral coercive measures (i.e. sanctions), how the United States has bullied the UN for decades, calls for the UN to move its headquarters out of the U.S., and outlines what a better world order would look like.

Alfred de Zayas is a Swiss-American lawyer, academic and former high United Nations official with over 50 years’ experience in the field of human rights. He is the author of “Building a Just World Order,” “Countering Mainstream Narratives” and his brand-new book “The Human Rights Industry”.