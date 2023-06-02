    Donate Login
    International Relations Interview Ukraine

    Alfred de Zayas on Ukraine, Human Rights, and International Law

    By , Alan MacLeod No Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Mint Press News

    MintPress News, Senior Staff Writer Alan MacLeod is joined by Professor Alfred de Zayas to discuss all things international law, human rights, and building a better world.

    De Zayas condemns Russia’s actions in Ukraine, but warns that Moscow’s actions were provoked by NATO. He then goes on to discuss the (il)legality of American unilateral coercive measures (i.e. sanctions), how the United States has bullied the UN for decades, calls for the UN to move its headquarters out of the U.S., and outlines what a better world order would look like.

    Alfred de Zayas is a Swiss-American lawyer, academic and former high United Nations official with over 50 years’ experience in the field of human rights. He is the author of “Building a Just World Order,” “Countering Mainstream Narratives” and his brand-new book “The Human Rights Industry”.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.