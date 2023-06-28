    Donate Login
    Activists Call on Biden to Take Cuba Off “Sponsors of Terrorism” List

    Source: Peoples Dispatch

    On June 25, hundreds of activists marched to the White House in Washington DC to demand US president Joe Biden take Cuba off the list of “State Sponsors of Terrorism” and lift the 63 year blockade against the island.

    Speakers at the rally highlighted that not only does the inclusion of Cuba on this list have no legal grounds, but it has caused immense difficulties in Cuba with the island seeing the most serious food, fuel, and electricity shortages in recent history.

    Organizations including the National Network on Cuba, the International Peoples’ Assembly, the ANSWER Coalition, Amazon Labor Union, the Palestinian Youth Movement, Nodutdol, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Communist Party of USA, and many others, committed to intensifying their struggle to end the blockade and stand in solidarity with the Cuban people.

