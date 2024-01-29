Zionism’s History Is Also a History of Jewish Anti-Zionism

The reality, however, is that the Zionization of American Judaism is a relatively recent phenomenon. Zionism itself first emerged in late nineteenth-century Europe, and for decades faced a committed and multifaceted anti-Zionist Jewish majority; Zionism didn’t become dominant among Jews worldwide until the 1920s or ’30s. Even then, though, many Jews continued to oppose Zionism, either on the grounds of religious orthodoxy or on the internationalist premises of socialism and communism. Last month, for the Jacobin Radio podcast the Dig , Daniel Denvir interviewed Shaul Magid, a professor of Jewish studies at Dartmouth College and the author, most recently, of The Necessity of Exile: Essays from a Distance , to discuss the long history of Jewish Zionism and its antagonist, Jewish anti-Zionism. This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

Since the Hamas attacks of October 7, defenders of Israel’s assault on Gaza and its long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories have attempted to conflate criticism of the State of Israel with antisemitism. It is an attempt to render invisible or to excommunicate a large and growing number of anti-Zionist American Jews, who have played an important and high-profile role in the Palestine solidarity movement.

The Beginnings of Zionism

Daniel Denvir Why is this an important time to learn about the history of Zionism and anti-Zionism?

Shaul Magid That’s a good way to start, because one could make the argument that we shouldn’t be talking about this at all, after October 7 — that other things that are more important or more pressing, that we’re in a an emergency situation that requires a certain kind of solidarity or circling of wagons on a variety of questions. But I would push back to say that it’s this particular moment, which is an emergency, that enables us to confront [important questions]. Zionism as a project was a project of Jewish self-determination; it was a project of Jewish liberation. It was an attempt to complete — or at least complete a particular period of time of — Jewish history. But it was also as much a return to Jewish power, and with Jewish power a return to Jewish responsibility. It’s interesting that Zionism sought to offer a response to, or in some cases a resolution to, the Jewish question, and we’ll talk about what the Jewish question is. But one of the things that Zionism produced was what was called “the Arab question.” That is, how is Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel going to work, [given that] in the early periods of Zionism, a majority of Palestinians are Arabs, and after the establishment of the state a large minority are Arabs? That was a question that bothered people like David Ben-Gurion. It’s a question that has bothered people all the way up to the present. And it’s a problem that in some way underlies the issue that we’re facing post–October 7. That’s not to say that the lack of a resolution to the Arab question brought about the attack of Hamas on October 7, but the way in which the Arab question was never significantly dealt with in terms of questions of resources, equality, justice, and the question of integrating the Arab minority into the democracy. This is even before ’67 — this is from 1948 until June 1967, and afterward of course the occupation. October 7 in some ways changed everything, and perhaps in some ways changed nothing. By changing nothing, I mean that the same issues, the same challenges, the same problems, the same complexity that existed in Israel on the question of Zionism as a Jewish liberation project, and the Arab question, and questions of justice and equality and democracy are going to remain. They’re not going to change. Both the Palestinian population and the Jewish population — those who remain alive after this war — are not going anywhere, and the basic structure of the society will remain more or less the way it was before. So perhaps it is really the time to think about that kind of question.

Daniel Denvir Why did Zionism emerge when it did in late nineteenth-century Europe? It was this era following the French Revolution when spreading liberalism had emancipated Jews in many places, ending legal forms of discrimination across Europe, and ushering in rapid Jewish educational, economic, and social advancement. In The Making of Modern Zionism, Shlomo Avineri writes, “From any conceivable point of view, the nineteenth century was the best century Jews had ever experienced, collectively and individually, since the destruction of the Temple.” So why plot mass emigration? As Avineri puts it, “If the nineteenth century was so good to the Jews, why did it for the first time give rise to a movement that attempted to uproot Jews from the continents in which they had resided, albeit precariously, for two thousand years?” What were the problems that Zionism proposed to solve, and what was Zionism’s proposed solution?

Shaul Magid Avineri is right. The emancipation really was a seismic change in Jewish history. It enabled Jews and invited Jews to become part of European society. At the same time, it also raised questions about the ability of Jews to be able to fully integrate and be a part of that society, both within the populace and within the various governments. What we might call “modern antisemitism,” or some would just say antisemitism itself, is a product of the emancipation. It doesn’t really emerge until Europe is challenged by the integration of Jews into the society, the upward mobility of Jews, the desire for equality. This brought about a number of different possibilities. One was assimilation, in which Jews would fully become a part of the society, and in doing so would have to shed some or all of their Jewish identity. Another was a form of Jewish internationalism in the Bund, or Jewish communism more generally, that Jews would become part of the larger global movement for equality and labor rights — in the case of the Bund, as a Jewish group. Zionism was another alternative, which basically functioned under the assumption that emancipation wouldn’t work in terms of creating a viable alternative for Jews to remain attached to the Jewish identity in this emancipated world. Some people link that to the Dreyfus Affair, with Theodor Herzl; some people say it happened before that. Some people talk about the 1880 pogroms, or the 1840 blood libel in Damascus. There are various events that make Jews start to question whether emancipation would ultimately be successful. It’s important to note that the early Zionists were not basing themselves on religion as the anchor of Jewish identity. They had already given up on religion, so they were already secular. Zionism was a secular alternative to the assimilationist or acculturationist alternative in Europe. In a sense, what the emancipation created was what becomes known as “the Jewish question.” Karl Marx wrote about it; Herzl famously wrote about it as well. It is: Even if there’s a desire to integrate the Jews fully into European society, will that be successful? The other thing to add here is the proliferation of race science that’s happening at the same time, in which the Jews are being racialized and medically understood to be more inclined toward disease and insanity and double consciousness and so on. In a certain way, Zionism offered an alternative that was complicated, but also simplistic. That is, why don’t we just find a place for the Jews outside of Europe? Why don’t we just allow ourselves to mirror the Western European nationalism that’s taking place? Why don’t we essentially agree with Joseph Stalin, who said the Jews aren’t a people because they don’t have a language and they don’t have a land and enact that kind of national project — which, from their perspective, would be a win-win? It will be a win for Europe because it gets rid of the Jews, and it will be a win for Jews because it would offer them an alternative where they can live more freely as Jews in a secular register. One of the interesting things about this is how it was initially rejected as utopian and impractical. As Avineri said, the Jews are finally becoming upwardly mobile in nineteenth-century Europe, and now all of a sudden, you want to take the Jews out of Europe and bring them to a place that’s like the Middle Ages, that doesn’t have any natural water sources, that doesn’t have technology. From the religious sector, [the opposition] was, “Wait a second — this abandons the whole concept of the Jews living in exile until the Messiah brings them out.” In a fundamental way, Zionism is an expression of the Jews being tired of exile. They didn’t want to live there anymore. They didn’t want to live among the goyim anymore. They didn’t want to live under the auspices of another culture. And this is because they are mirroring Western European nationalist movements.

Daniel Denvir Where does Theodor Herzl fit into this story, as the proclaimed founder of the Zionist movement? Where does his articulation of the Zionist project in the 1896 book The Jewish State fit into these broader nationalist currents bubbling up around the late nineteenth-century Ashkenazi world?

Shaul Magid He’s not the founder of the movement. He doesn’t coin the term. There were important figures like Leo Pinsker, and his book Auto-Emancipation, that existed before; Moses Hess’s Rome and Jerusalem; and you have earlier religious thinkers who began to suggest that it may be time for Jews to return to the Land of Israel during the Ottoman Empire. Theodor Herzl observing the Rhine from the balcony of Hotel Les Trois Rois during the Fifth Zionist Congress in 1901 in Basel, Switzerland. (Ephraim Moses Lilien / Wikimedia Commons) What happens is that Zionism coalesces around Herzl. He’s an interesting, somewhat ironic figure. He’s an assimilated Jew — he doesn’t know Hebrew. A few years before he wrote The Jewish State, he came up with an idea that the solution to the Jewish question is that Jews should convert en masse to Christianity. He had a very strong sense of charisma, and he had a very strong visual sense of being a kind of prophet. In 1896, Herzl comes onto the scene and becomes a public figure; he becomes the iconic figure of Zionism, and by 1904, he’s dead. The whole thing was seven or eight years. The entire story of Herzl was like snapping one’s fingers. It was like the Beatles: they come in 1963 and by ’69, they’re done. But like the Beatles, Herzl changes everything. He changes everything because he is able to articulate a particular vision that the various Zionist factions were able to get around. That was the establishment of a state, even though most Zionists at that time were not statist Zionists. They were not people who were interested in a state; what did the state even mean? The Ottoman Empire still existed. Really, they were interested in autonomism. They were interested in concepts of autonomy. As Dimitry Shumsky shows in his book Beyond the Nation-State, even people like David Ben-Gurion and Ze’ev Jabotinsky were not necessarily advocating for a state at that time. But sometimes movements need a figure to be a kind of centerpiece, and Herzl provided that for Zionism.

Daniel Denvir How did Zionists ultimately decide on settling Palestine? What role did the colonial world order, and what that made seemingly “available” for settlement, play? What role did biblical resonance play? What other factors informed where early Zionists thought a mass Jewish settler-colonial project might be possible?

Shaul Magid We often think of Zionism and the Land of Israel as being attached at the hip, but that was not necessarily the case. The idea of creating a Jewish autonomous and sovereign enclave didn’t necessarily rest on the Land of Israel. In fact, the Land of Israel was quite impractical, because, first, there were the Ottomans. Second, there was this large Palestinian or Arab population. That’s why people like Simon Dubnow talked about diasporic nationalism. And the territorialists were basically saying, “We just need to find any place that could be a refuge for the Jews.” The reason that the Land of Israel was the place was that, in a certain sense, it was the most obvious given historical memory. There was the famous Uganda plan, but they realized, “We’re not going to sell this product to Eastern European Jews if it’s about going to Argentina or going to Uganda.” Israel fed a particular historical memory that had a redemptive messianic quality to it — that this was going to be the fulfillment of a two-thousand-year-old promise of the Jews returning to their ancestral homeland. There were battles between the territorialists and Zionists, especially once Europe starts to really collapse. The territorialists are saying, “Look, we have to get as many Jews out of Europe as quickly as we can. I don’t care where we go; I don’t care if we go to Galveston, Texas, or Uganda or Argentina or any place.” The Zionists were saying, “No, it’s the Land of Israel or bust.” It turns out that the Zionists won, largely because the Ottoman Empire fell apart; the British Mandate emerged [after] World War I. So Israel became the centerpiece, and it became fused to the Zionist project, but it really wasn’t at the beginning.

Daniel Denvir Zionism quickly took on many different forms. There was the Labor Zionism of David Ben-Gurion on the Zionist left, and the Revisionist Zionism of Ze’ev Jabotinsky on the Right. There was also religious Zionism, which meant something different in this pre-1948 period — I think it referred to the small slice of Orthodox Jews who supported rather than opposed Zionism. Then, there were the cultural Zionists, who did not prioritize the Jewish state and in many cases opposed it in favor of a single, binational Arab and Jewish state in Palestine. I want to first address these main Labor and Revisionist currents, the Zionisms that accumulated a mass political base and that ultimately wielded real political power, and that founded the State of Israel and oversaw the mass expulsion of Palestinians. How did these two currents come about? What issues were they fighting over, and what distinguished them?