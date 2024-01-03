    Donate
    With 70 Percent of Gaza Homes Destroyed, Biden Approves $147M Israel Arms Sale

    As many as 80 percent of buildings in northern Gaza have been destroyed, a recent analysis found.
    Source: Truthout

    Israel’s U.S.-sponsored ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza has destroyed 70 percent of homes in the area in less than three months, according to a report released last week as the U.S. State Department announced that it is once again bypassing Congress to send more arms to Israel.

    According to Wall Street Journal report released on Saturday, by mid-December, Israel’s bombardment had destroyed roughly 300,000 of Gaza’s 439,000 homes and 50 percent of buildings in the region. Israel has used roughly 29,000 bombs in its bombardment, according to U.S. officials, which the analysis finds has destroyed a wide range of buildings, including residential areas and hospitals, as well as shopping malls, historic sites, and places of worship.

    “The word ‘Gaza’ is going to go down in history along with Dresden and other famous cities that have been bombed,” University of Chicago political scientist Robert Pape told the WSJ, referring to the Allied bombing of Dresden, Germany, that leveled nearly the entire city and killed tens of thousands of civilians. “What you’re seeing in Gaza is in the top 25 percent of the most intense punishment campaigns in history.”

    Sharon Zhang is a news writer at Truthout covering politics, climate and labor. Before coming to Truthout, Sharon had written stories for Pacific Standard, The New Republic, and more. She has a master’s degree in environmental studies.

