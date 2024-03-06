    Donate
    Human Rights Interview Palestine & Israel War and Peace

    What I Witnessed in Gaza Is a Holocaust: Palestinian Writer Susan Abulhawa

    By No Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Democracy Now!

    We speak with Palestinian novelist, poet and activist Susan Abulhawa, who is in Cairo and just returned from two weeks in Gaza. “What’s happening to people isn’t just this death and dismemberment and hunger. It is a total denigration of their personhood, of their whole society,” says Abulhawa. “What I witnessed personally in Rafah and some of the middle areas is incomprehensible, and I will call it a holocaust — and I don’t use that word lightly. But it is absolutely that.”

