Western Media Distorts Reality of Israel’s Unprovoked Raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque

With headlines ranging from ‘Ramadan and Passover raise tensions at Jerusalem holy site’ by the BBC to ‘Clashes as Israeli police enter Al-Aqsa Mosque’ by Deutsche Welle (DW), western media outlets have been on a mad dash to obscure the violent actions of Israeli police during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

By framing violent and unprovoked police raids as “clashes,” the reports are promoting a narrative that says heavily armed Israeli shock troops and Palestinian worshipers — at best equipped with stones and fireworks — are confronting each other on an even field.

This effectively ignores the shocking images of Palestinians worshipers being beaten by the shock troops and of dozens laying face-down on the floor of the third holiest site in Islam with their hands bound by zip-ties.

Israeli forces attack defenseless women at Al-Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/rk1EIg0yit — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) April 5, 2023

Scenes from inside Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, right now!https://t.co/jce5nHwrer pic.twitter.com/XBb6G5oYvw — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) April 4, 2023

Video: While being backed by well-armed Israeli occupation forces, colonial Israeli settlers break into Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards, this morning.#SaveAqsa pic.twitter.com/1nFiFPwrC7 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 6, 2023

And while some reports point to the overlap of Ramadan with the Jewish holiday of Passover as a factor for the spike in violence, they often gloss over calls by Jewish supremacist organizations to organize large-scale mass storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the weeklong holiday.

Instead, outlets like AP point to an Israeli police statement that says “dozens of law-breaking juveniles” and “agitators” fomented chaos and compelled police “to act to restore security, law, and order.”