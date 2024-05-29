US Congress Warns: If ICC Tries Israeli Officials For War Crimes, ‘America Will Be Next’

The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said Congress plans to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He warned that, if the ICC prosecutes Israeli officials, “we know that America will be next”.

This came after ICC chief Prosecutor Karim Khan applied for arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Republican Representative Johnson, the most powerful person in the House, blasted the ICC in a press conference on May 23.

“America should punish the ICC and put Karim Khan back in his place”, he insisted.

“If the ICC is allowed to threaten Israel’s leaders, we know that America will be next”, Johnson cautioned.

The top Congressional official proceeded to reject the very basis of international law.

“There is a reason that we’ve never endorsed the International Criminal Court, because it is a direct affront to our own sovereignty”, Johnson said.

“We don’t put any international body above American sovereignty, and Israel doesn’t do that either”, he explained.

“Congress is reviewing all of our options right now”, Johnson continued. “We have some very aggressive legislation that we’re going to push as as quickly as possible. It will impose sanctions”.

“And if the ICC moves forward with its absurd warrant request, this is going to be an even bigger international problem”, threatened the senior US official.

Johnson is a staunch conservative and ally of Donald Trump, but top Democrats have also attacked the ICC.

President Joe Biden blasted the ICC’s accusations against top Israeli officials as “outrageous”.

Asked by a far-right Republican lawmaker if the Democratic administration would be willing to collaborate to impose sanctions on the Hague, Secretary of State Antony Blinken cheerily said in a Senate hearing, “We want to work with you on a bipartisan basis to find an appropriate response”.

Johnson’s GOP colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham, also threatened the ICC, complaining that “if they’ll do this to Israel, we’re next!”

“What I hope to happen is that we level sanctions against the ICC for this outrage, to not only help our friends in Israel, but to protect ourself over time”, Graham insisted.