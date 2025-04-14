Close Menu
    Ukrainian Neutrality Was Always the Key to Ending the Ukraine-Russia Conflict

    Source: Originally published by Z.
    Anti-NATO protest in Chicago, 2012. Photo credit: Julie Dermansky.

    In the months leading up to the 2024 US presidential election, there was a great deal of  hyperventilation in Europe among top political figures and journalists over the prospect  of Donald Trump storming back into power. There was great concern, among other  things, over the future of NATO and US commitment to support Ukraine if Trump  emerged triumphant in the election. Many worried that Trump would exert pressure on  Ukraine to compel it to agree to a peace deal with Russia that would be favorable for  Moscow. It was feared that such a peace deal would include substantial territorial  concessions and a promise of Ukrainian neutrality (i.e. no NATO membership). Indeed,  during the first few months of Trump’s second term, both he and the US Secretary of  Defense Pete Hegseth have indicated that Ukraine’s admission into NATO is an  unrealistic prospect. This stance may dismay Europeans and American liberals, but it is  perfectly reasonable and rational. Most of Trump’s foreign policy is morally grotesque  (his recent authorization for Israel to restart its destruction of Gaza being one of the  most obvious examples), but his attempts to facilitate a diplomatic resolution to the  Ukraine-Russia conflict and his rejection of NATO membership for Ukraine constitute a  sensible approach to the war. In fact, declaration of Ukrainian neutrality has been the  key for ending the conflict all along, and it might have even averted the whole war before a single shot was fired. The inadvisability of Ukraine’s admission into NATO was also understood perfectly well by France and Germany in 2008, when they vetoed  renowned foreign policy genius George W. Bush’s invitation for Ukraine and Georgia to  join NATO’s ranks.  

    Nevertheless, Ukraine’s right to join NATO is upheld as sacred by many Europeans and  American liberals. As good an example as any was provided last fall by Finnish President Alexander Stubb while meeting with representatives of the Association of  Finnish Foreign Affairs Journalists. Commenting on reports that some of the advisers to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had been advocating for the “Finnish model” (i.e.  neutrality) for a way to achieve peace in Ukraine, Stubb dismissed the idea with three  arguments. First, it calls into question the contemporary European security  architecture; second, it doesn’t support countries’ right to freely determine their own defense and security policies; and third, it promotes thinking based on spheres of  influence (the concern here is that Ukrainian neutrality would cause it to drift to the  Russian sphere of influence, away from the Western orbit). The journalists gathered at  this event were too overcome with reverential awe for the President to question the  logic of these grand proclamations, but since they encapsulate the sentiments of pro-NATO warriors who are opposed to Ukrainian neutrality as a way to achieve peace, let  us briefly scrutinize them here. 

    The contemporary European security architecture, as Stubb called it, is a grave  historical error that should be called into question. Following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, several different visions for Europe’s future were presented. One of them was  that of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, who proposed a  “Common European Home”, in which both NATO and the Warsaw Pact would  disappear in favor of a pan-European security system with no military alliances. The  details of this plan were vague, and Gorbachev himself did not promote it with  sufficient vigor, but further development and implementation of this model might have  prevented the intensification of tensions in the continent which eventually culminated  in the Ukraine-Russia war. Instead of pursuing Gorbachev’s vision, short-sighted  decisions were made in the triumphalist, “end of history” euphoria to expand NATO to  the east, perpetuating Cold War era tensions into the 21st century. The Secretary  General of NATO, Mark Rutte, recently pompously declared that there is no alternative  to NATO. It is undoubtedly true that people like Rutte cannot envision a Europe without  an anachronistic military alliance that needlessly maintains tensions, but there  certainly have been alternatives to NATO, as just briefly reviewed. Its expansion may  have been an irreversible process, but there is no reason to escalate tensions even  further by admitting Ukraine. 

    The foolishness of NATO’s eastward expansion has been understood for a long time by  well-informed and prominent observers, even notable US policymakers and diplomatic  figures. Former US Ambassador to the Soviet Union Jack F. Matlock Jr. and former US  Secretary of State Henry Kissinger had long warned about the dangers posed by NATO’s  enlargement, especially if Ukraine were admitted. George Kennan, one of the most  influential Cold War era US policy architects, wrote an opinion piece in the New York  Times in 1997, in which he expressed his view that “expanding NATO would be the most  fateful error of American policy in the entire post-cold war era”. None of this offers any  justification for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal war, but NATO’s eastward  expansion significantly contributed to the current crisis. The tragic consequences of  yesteryear’s errors reverberate into the present, compounded by the foolishness of  today. 

    Returning to Stubb’s comments, he also argued that Ukrainian neutrality would  contravene the principle that countries should be free to determine their own defense and security policies. Therefore, they should have the right to join any military alliance  of their choosing. This is, to be sure, a most admirable sentiment. One could easily  ascertain its sincerity by asking the advocates of this view whether they would also  passionately support Mexico’s inviolable right to join a Russian-dominated military  alliance that sought to place “defensive” weapons at the US-Mexican border. US 

    Senator Bernie Sanders once remarked on the floor of the US Senate that “Does anyone  really believe that the United States would not have something to say if, for example,  Mexico or Cuba or any country in Central or Latin America were to form an alliance with  a U.S. adversary? Do you think members of Congress would stand up and say, well, you  know, Mexico is an independent country and they have the right to do anything they  want. I doubt that very much”. Another US Senator, Rand Paul, criticized the Biden  administration for inflaming tensions in a Senate hearing of former US Secretary of  State Antony Blinken in April 2022, stating that the administration “was beating the  drums to admit Ukraine to NATO”, even though it was something Russia “absolutely  hated and said was a red line”. All of this would be more obvious if the lessons of the  Cuban missile crisis had not faded into oblivion long ago. Furthermore, in May 1990, Gorbachev inquired if the Soviet Union could be admitted into NATO, but he was  rebuffed by the George H.W. Bush administration. Surely his request should have been  honored, given the NATO supporters’ adamant view that anybody who wishes to join the  alliance should be allowed to do so (especially since it was publicly claimed at the time  that NATO was no longer directed against the Soviet Union). 

    Stubb also bemoaned the idea that Ukrainian neutrality would promote thinking based  on spheres of influence. In Western discourse, of course, only official villains like  Russia are capable of having spheres of influence, and it is probably incomprehensible for people like Stubb that the ever-expanding NATO could be perceived as part of an  American sphere of influence. Whether that perception is accurate or not, it is certainly  how the Russians see it, and they are understandably not excited about having NATO weapons systems near their borders. Furthermore, as explained above, there was an  opportunity after the collapse of the Berlin Wall to ensure that there would be no  spheres of influence or military alliances in Europe at all. If NATO had been consigned  to the ash heap of history where it belongs (next to the rubble of the Berlin Wall), the  current tensions could have been avoided, and they certainly will not be alleviated by  having Ukraine join NATO today. We can either keep NATO’s door open for Ukraine due  to our passionate opposition to spheres of influence (of official villains), or we can have  peace.  

    One can justifiably criticize Moscow for an insufficient commitment to diplomatic  efforts to end the war, but it is also true that the Biden administration actively sought to  sabotage diplomacy for its own reasons. Joe Biden is an old school proponent of US  hegemony and NATO, an alliance whose purpose, despite all the lofty and self-satisfied  rhetoric, has always been to guarantee US pre-eminence in Europe. Therefore, it was  more important for Biden to ensure that Ukraine would remain a US ally and a de facto  (if not an official) member of NATO than to pursue peace, which almost inevitably  would include a promise of Ukrainian neutrality (thus removing Ukraine from the US orbit).

    The most dramatic illustration of this was the peace talks conducted between Moscow  and Kyiv in February-April 2022. As a New York Times article from June 2024 (which  published a trove of documents from those talks) shows, Russian and Ukrainian  negotiators made considerable progress towards peace in the early phases of the war.  These talks eventually culminated in an April 15 draft treaty, where both sides agreed  that “Ukraine would declare itself permanently neutral, though it would be allowed to  join the European Union”. Russia was to withdraw its armed forces from all of Ukrainian  territory, with the exception of Crimea and other occupied parts of Ukraine, whose  status would have been addressed in later talks. Ukraine, however, objected to Article 5  of the draft treaty, which stipulated that in the event of another armed attack on  Ukraine, the “guarantor states” (the UK, the US, China, Russia and France) would come  to Ukraine’s aid – but only on the condition of unanimous approval for this course of  action. This article was seen as Russia creating a veto for itself for any response to a  future invasion of Ukraine, meaning it could attack Ukraine and then block any action  from being taken to counter its aggression. The talks then collapsed, allegedly because  of this clause and the revelations of the atrocities in Bucha (although Ukrainian  President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued to stress the importance of negotiations even  after the Bucha revelations). 

    However, Article 2 of the draft treaty states that the guarantor states and other states that are parties to the treaty undertake to “refrain from the threat or use of force against  Ukraine, its sovereignty and independence, or in any other manner inconsistent with  the purposes of the United Nations”. It is, of course, perfectly sensible to doubt the  sincerity of any government, including Russia’s, but if we reject diplomacy because we  fear that one party to a treaty will eventually violate it, we might as well abandon the  whole concept of diplomacy. Furthermore, Ukraine would naturally no longer be  obligated to abide by a treaty once it has been violated by Russia. 

    As mentioned above, Russia’s conduct in the negotiations with Ukraine warrants legitimate criticism. However, the main reason for the collapse of the February-April  2022 negotiations was recently clarified by the former Under Secretary of State for  Political Affairs under the Biden administration, Victoria Nuland, confirming disclosures  by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and others close to the negotiations. In  an interview with Mikhail Zygar, Nuland essentially admitted that the US and the UK  advised (or more realistically, pressured) Ukraine to not make peace, since the  proposed treaty would have imposed limits on the kinds of weapons systems Ukraine  would be permitted to have, while not imposing similar restraints on Russia (therefore  “neutering” Ukraine, as Nuland put it). This illustrates the Biden administration’s  priorities in the conflict. Washington’s inability to host advanced weapons systems on  Ukrainian territory would have interfered with its long-standing designs to integrate  Ukraine into the US-NATO system and to reinforce its status as a de facto NATO member. Therefore, it was considered imperative to have Ukraine reject the treaty,  whose core element of neutrality was accepted at the time by Ukrainian negotiators. 

    Donald Trump, who represents a deviation from traditional bipartisan US foreign policy  orthodoxy in some respects, is not ideologically committed to NATO or supporting  Ukraine. Trump and his inner circle also have unconcealed contempt for Europe in  general. While Trump’s policies may be legitimately criticized in most areas, his  ambivalent attitude towards NATO and his openness to facilitate a negotiated  settlement with Russia may provide the key for ending the war in Ukraine. The settlement reached would undoubtedly be ugly in many ways, but unfortunately the  options in the present juncture are Ukraine accepting unpleasant peace terms or the  continuation of death and devastation in Ukraine. Do we really need another three years  of carnage to demonstrate that Ukraine cannot win this war on the battlefield? 

    There are also issues of species survival at stake in the conflict. European leaders are  currently quivering with fear due to a threat posed to the continent by a country that is  so militarily weak or incompetent that it cannot even conquer Ukraine. There are,  however, actual existential threats that we should be addressing, namely climate  change and the possibility of nuclear war. Isolating and punishing Russia may be  applauded by many people in the West, but we cannot adequately deal with these  existential threats unless all the countries in the world, especially the most powerful  ones, commit to alleviating them. The current situation does not inspire much  optimism. The Trump administration is waging a war on the environment, and the  nuclear arms control framework has significantly deteriorated in the last few decades. The US and Russia have withdrawn from several important arms control treaties in  recent years, increasing the likelihood of unimaginable destruction. Efforts should be  made to save the nuclear arms control framework from the brink of total collapse, an  objective which cannot be achieved while Russia is being isolated. Russia should not  have refused to deal with the US because it committed one of the worst crimes of the  post-World War II era, the invasion of Iraq, and the US and the West should not refuse  to deal with Russia today.

