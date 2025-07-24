Two Israeli Soldiers Arrested In Belgium For War Crimes In Gaza

Belgian federal police arrested two Israeli soldiers at the Tomorrowland festival, following a complaint from the Hind Rajab Foundation and the Global Legal Action Network. The two are suspected of having committed war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

The Foundation was created in memory of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old girl from Gaza. Trapped in a car with her family, surrounded by Israeli tanks, she called for help for hours, but was killed by the Israeli army, along with her relatives and paramedics who rushed to her aid.

The investigation was initiated under Article 14/10 of the Belgian Code of Criminal Procedure, effective April 2024, which allows Belgian courts to exercise jurisdiction over international crimes—such as war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide—even if committed abroad, pursuant to the Geneva Conventions and the UN Convention against Torture.

This is the first time in Europe that Israeli soldiers have been formally arrested under the principle of universal jurisdiction. The NGOs involved are calling the operation a “historic turning point” in establishing accountability for violations committed in Gaza.

“I commend Belgium for arresting and questioning Israeli war crimes suspects. The pressure for their release must be immense. Even if they escape justice, the precedent is set: universal jurisdiction applies. Others will follow, and war criminals will think twice before traveling, “wrote Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, on X.