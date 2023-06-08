The US Versus The Afghan People: 15 million Afghans On The Verge of Famine

Last Monday, the United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and UN World Food Programme (WFP) released a joint report listing Afghanistan among the nine countries that are “hotspots of highest concern.” [1] The details are harrowing:

“In Afghanistan, approximately 15.3 million people (35 percent of the population analysed) are estimated to face high acute food insecurity … including just under 2.8 million people in Emergency … Over 3.2 million children and 804,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women are acutely malnourished.” [2]

The WFP has been sounding the alarm for several months now. In March, Hsiao-Wei Lee, WFP country director in Afghanistan, emphasized, “the country is at the highest risk of famine in a quarter of a century and WFP’s food assistance is the last lifeline for millions of Afghans.” [3] Although obtaining comprehensive data on Afghans deaths is challenging, statistics released sporadically give us glimpses into the crisis. For example, 13,700 Afghan children died in the first ten weeks of 2022 alone largely due to poverty and poor diet according to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health. [4]

The current aid levels fall incredibly short of what is necessary to address the ongoing crisis. Specifically, as the Economist reported in May, “the UN has raised only 9% of the $4.6bn in emergency aid it says hungry Afghans need.” [5] By the end of the year, Afghanistan is projected to receive only approximately 22% of the necessary $4.6bn in emergency aid for 2023. This shortage of funding establishes a new record, as it is substantially lower than the insufficient 59% of $4.4bn they received in 2022. [6] Philippe Kropf, the head of communications at WFP urgently warned, “our food distributions will drop from 13 million people in March to nine million people in April and five million people in May down to zero in June and onwards.” [7] Afghans seem to share the same bleak outlook of their future, according to Gallup’s polling data, which indicates that “almost all Afghans — 98% — rate their life so poorly that they are considered suffering. This percentage tops the previous high of 94% in 2021.” [8] As Gallup saliently notes of the previous year’s findings, “this was not only a record high for Afghanistan, but also the highest level of suffering that Gallup has measured for any country since 2005.” [9]

The business press has a few ideas as to what is driving the current catastrophe. According to the Economist, “America and its allies have isolated the country. They have largely shut off the aid that once provided 75% of Afghanistan’s budget, and withheld $9.5bn of its sovereign reserves … Its loss of Western support has triggered an economic crunch that threatens millions with starvation.” [10] The Wall Street Journal reports the “main problem” are US banking sanctions which has made it “much more expensive to import goods to Afghanistan. ‘Our biggest challenge is banks. No one can send money abroad,’ said Mr. Ibrahim, [an Afghani shopkeeper] who now buys goods almost only from bordering Pakistan. Foreign companies and banks are widely avoiding transactions with Afghanistan for fear of running afoul of international sanctions that target the Taliban leadership. That means people such as Mr. Ibrahim can no longer pay for imports through bank transfers.” [11] What the US calls ‘targeted’ sanctions, are, as the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) finds, indiscriminate as “banks continue to restrict businesses’ access to financial services despite the exemptions in place […] payment instructions for any international bank transaction that mention Afghanistan get blocked, even for transactions for food shipments via the United Nations.” US sanctions are so severe that “one European Bank reportedly needed 40-50 staff members to facilitate one financial transaction to Afghanistan.” [12]

Humanitarian aid organizations have expressed similar frustrations with US sanctions. NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland, also the former U.N. aid chief from 2003-06, put it bluntly: “It is now, paradoxically, the Western sanctions that is our main problem in saving lives in Afghanistan.” [13] David Miliband, the CEO of the International Rescue Committee and former UK Foreign Secretary, echoed Egeland’s assessment of US sanctions, emphasizing that, “the US has a disproportionate and inescapable role to play given its direct control of Afghan financial assets, the wide-ranging impact of US sanctions and its leverage as the largest contributor to key international financial institutions.” Miliband further cautioned that, “the current humanitarian crisis could kill far more Afghans than the past 20 years of war.” [14] Madina Matin, a manager at Aseel, an e-commerce startup that has transformed into an Afghanistan aid organization, shares Egeland’s and Miliband’s sober analysis of US sanctions: “The [US-led] sanctions and banking restriction limit Afghanistan’s access to international financial institutions and donors, which can impact the ability of national organisations to secure funding for humanitarian aid.” [15]

Setting aside the torturous effects that US sanctions inflict on Afghanistan’s population, the sanctions, according to the Economist “will not help Afghan women. It will not topple or even destabilise the regime, which is in firm control. It will only boost its hardliners.” [16] NPR asked Afghans what they think of their misery and found that “few waiting in line at the WFP distribution center” blame the new government, “instead, many see the international community at fault.” [17]

What do the Afghan people think the solution is? In May, the UN convened an international summit in Doha to discuss what UN Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres called at the summit “the largest humanitarian crisis in the world today.” [18] In advance of the summit, a coalition of 21 grassroots Afghan civil society organizations released a statement urging the lifting of US sanctions, “that are crippling an already struggling private sector and leads to overcompliance of the international banking system.” [19] The leading NGOs also called for the, “unfreezing of the #Afghanistan Central Bank’s assets to improve the banking and liquidity crisis plaguing the country and restore the SWIFT system.” [20] They conclude:

“As Afghans living and working in Afghanistan, we are advocating on behalf of millions that have remained here and are suffering from a multitude of man-made crises. We urge you all to consider them when you meet this week to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. The current approach to Afghanistan has only increased the suffering in this country. Our people are innovative, determined, pioneering and resilient – let’s work towards lifting the barriers to our progress.” [21]

How do the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, who shoulder the burden of the Afghan refugees fleeing the crisis, envision an ideal solution? It is worth noting that the majority of Afghanistan’s 2.7mn refugees are based in neighboring countries. Afghan refugees constitute the third-largest displaced population globally, surpassed only by refugees from Syria and Venezuela, countries also under crippling US sanctions. [22] In March special representatives from all six of Afghanistan’s neighbors convened in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and urged the US to unfreeze Afghanistan’s central bank assets. Ismatilla Ergashev, Uzbek’s special representative, noted that the assets could be used to, “pay the salaries of… school teachers and doctors, and at the same time to support the part of the population which is in a difficult situation.” [23]

While lifting sanctions is essential, it is equally important for the US to address the aid shortfall faced by Afghanistan. The UN’s request for $4.6 billion in aid remains largely unmet, and the US must step up its efforts to bridge this gap. The US has contributed a paltry $1.9bn in aid since the withdrawal, [24] an amount that falls significantly short of the approximately $10.9 billion requested by the UN during the same period. [25]

Delivering meaningful levels of aid to Afghanistan is merely a starting point. A truly humane policy would entail providing Afghanistan with reparations to compensate them for 20 years of US aggression. The legal grounds for compensation are laid out in UN Security Council Resolution (UNSC) 687, which states that Iraq, having just illegally invaded Kuwait at the time of the resolution, “is liable under international law for any direct loss, damage, including environmental damage and the depletion of natural resources, or injury to foreign Governments, nationals and corporations, as a result of Iraq’s unlawful invasion and occupation of Kuwait.” [26]

The term “unlawful” in UNSC 687 aptly describes the US invasion of Afghanistan. There is no need to resort to legal tricks or obscure interpretations of international law to explain the criminality of the invasion. The reasoning is quite straightforward. To begin with, the UN Security Council never granted authorization for the invasion. Consequently, the only remaining justification put forth by the US is self-defense in response to 9/11. However, the claim of self-defense fails to hold on multiple grounds, as explained by John Quigly, a distinguished law professor at Ohio State University:

“The attack on Afghanistan was not a lawful response. To have a valid self-defense claim, the United States would have to satisfy each of the six indicated elements; on none of the six did it have a convincing argument. As of October 7, 2001, the United States was not experiencing an armed attack. It pursued the wrong target. It did not pursue methods short of armed force to protect itself and failed to approach the U.N. Security Council. It did not use force in a fashion calculated to protect itself. It used more force than was necessary.” [27]

The US falls short of meeting one of the six crucial criteria for self-defense in a rather astonishing manner: the lack of evidence substantiating Al Qaeda’s involvement in the 9/11 attacks. John Quigly illustrates:

“With regard to Osama bin Laden, whom the United States did specifically name, Afghanistan indicated willingness, both before and after October 7, 2001, to discuss a surrender, but the United States refused to talk to the Taliban government. As Cherif Bassiouni, a leading analyst of extradition law, stated, ‘The United States … never formally sought bin Laden’s extradition from Afghanistan, nor did it present to Afghanistan’s government any evidence of his criminal involvement in the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington.’” [28]

As far as eight months into the invasion, the US had still not provided, let alone found, any evidence that Al Qaeda was involved in 9/11. Robert Mueller, the lead investigator into 9/11 and FBI Director at the time, explained bluntly in his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee in May 2002:

“In our investigation, we have not yet uncovered a single piece of paper – either here in the U.S. or in the treasure trove of information that has turned up in Afghanistan and elsewhere – that mentioned any aspect of the September 11th plot.” [29]

How much does the US owe to Afghanistan in reparations for its aggression? Certainly more than the paltry $1.9bn in aid it has provided since the end of the occupation. While determining the exact amount of compensation is more of an art than a science, it might be helpful to look at what past aggressor states have paid to their victims. For example, Iraq compensated Kuwait $52.4bn for their invasion and seven month occupation. Considering that Iraq, a nation with a GDP of less than 1% of the United States’ GDP ($208 billion compared to $23 trillion), managed to compensate Kuwait $52.4bn despite enduring two US invasions, crippling sanctions imposed by the world’s superpower, and years of sectarian conflict, it is difficult for me to comprehend why the US, being the wealthiest country in human history, cannot afford to contribute more than the dismal $1.9bn it has sent to the Afghan people.

Some may say that comparing the US’ monetary obligations to Iraq’s is a faulty comparison since the US, with a foreign policy guided by democracy and human rights, carried out its invasion much differently than Saddam Hussein, a murderous tyrant. This criticism may have merit given the significant disparities that exist between the two acts of aggression. For instance, whereas Iraq adhered to conventional weaponry, the US employed white phosphorus, [30] a chemical previously utilized in rat poison and infamous for its ability to cause severe burns down to the bone, as well as cluster bombs, [31] which are presently prohibited by international law due to their indiscriminate impact on civilian populations.

Also notable is that the US, unlike Iraq, initiated its attack on a nation already grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis. [32] Before invading in October 2001, when millions of Afghans relied on international food aid, the US demanded from Pakistan “the elimination of truck convoys that provide much of the food and other supplies to Afghanistan’s civilian population.” [33] As a result, food shipments decreased drastically. [34] Moreover, Washington’s “threat of military strikes forced the removal of international aid workers, crippling assistance programs.” [35] Although international aid organizations managed to resume some food shipments just a week before the invasion, distribution was once again suspended when the bombing kicked off on October 7. It resumed later, but at a much slower pace. [36]

Perhaps the most significant distinction between the US’ invasion and Iraq’s lies in consequences for the aggressor state. While the US emerged unscathed, Iraq, in the words of Secretary of State James Baker III, was bombed “back into the stone age”. US bombing alone killed 3,000 Iraqi civilians. [37] However, the true magnitude of the loss of life was witnessed when the US targeted Iraqi civilian infrastructure. The extensive bombing campaign not only destroyed media and telecommunications infrastructure but also obliterated Iraq’s national energy grid. [38] Consequently, the healthcare and water purification systems were rendered dysfunctional, leading to the deaths of an estimated additional 100,000 Iraqi civilians due to a lack of adequate water, food, and healthcare. [39] Compounding the atrocity, the subsequent US sanctions prevented Iraq from importing the necessary equipment to rebuild their energy, healthcare, and water systems, [40] resulting in the loss of one million Iraqi civilian lives over the following decade. [41]

If we consider the fact that even a country as devastated as Iraq was legally obliged to pay scores of billions to Kuwait for its invasion, then surely the US bears a similar, if not greater, responsibility to the people of Afghanistan.

