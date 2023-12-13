    Donate
    Login
    Activism Climate Change Ecology

    The Method Behind Just Stop Oil’s Madness

    The climate group that threw soup on a Van Gogh knows they annoy you, but that might be part of why their controversial approach works.
    By Z ArticleNo Comments11 Mins Read
    Source: Waging Nonviolence

    Not a lot of people like Just Stop Oil. Its own members would admit to being annoying. Journalists and politicians spend a lot of time denouncing and criminalizing the group’s chosen forms of protest. Even those who sympathize with the cause are inclined to criticize the group’s brand of civil disobedience as unreasonable or counterproductive. The most common thing I am asked as someone who researches Just Stop Oil, or JSO, is why they disrupt the daily lives of the general public. Wouldn’t it make more sense to disrupt the flow of oil directly? Whatever the answer, it is rare that JSO members are given a platform to properly answer these questions. 

    Contrary to many of these criticisms, there is also a large body of academic literature arguing that radical activism could be beneficial for the environmental movement as a whole. More recently, several polls and surveys have shown that the use of disruptive radical tactics can increase awareness of key issues and generate support for more moderate groups in the same movement. Other studies show that radical tactics are effective when they are contrasted with a set of moderate demands that the government can easily adopt.

    So, while most agree that the radical fringe can help drive social change, there is still disagreement within the literature about what radical tactics really are and why they work. This leads to questions about the precise strategy groups looking to produce radical flank effects should pursue. Since JSO is a group that has engaged with radical flank literature through books like Andreas Malm’s “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” I wanted to see if its members had answers to these questions. In the end, I was able to interview 12 members from around the U.K., asking how radical flank effects function when applied outside the ivory tower of academia.

    What’s wrong with disrupting the flow of oil?

    Just Stop Oil began with a campaign of trespass and sabotage to disrupt fossil fuel infrastructure, occupying oil depots and blockading trucks to attempt to force concessions from the government. However, as the group’s focus has shifted towards more public-facing forms of disruption they are often asked why it doesn’t pick targets more closely related to fossil fuels. Most of the people I interviewed were frustrated by the idea that the group should go back to targeting depots, feeling that a lot of armchair generals were unaware that this approach had already been tried. One young woman who agreed to an interview expressed her frustration with these criticisms:

    “I’ve been told so many fucking times: Go to Parliament Square, go to an oil refinery or whatever. I’ve locked myself to an oil tanker for 36 hours. Nothing. I was just at Parliament Square for three days with 60,000 people, nothing happened. But my best friend throws soup on a fucking Van Gogh and we’re in the news for months.”

    In descriptions of refinery protests, civil disobedience was seen as a tool for gaining leverage to force through its demands. In multiple interviews, this strategy was associated with Roger Hallam, who co-founded Just Stop Oil and advocates for a direct confrontation with the state in his books. One protest coordinator in London gave this explanation for why the group decided to adopt different tactics:

    “[Our strategy] has massively changed. It was originally a classic Roger Hallam idea — almost too simplistic… which was that 12 oil terminals were responsible for 80 percent of the petroleum supply within the U.K. So, if we get 3,000 people who are willing to take action, we’ll be able to hold those for three weeks and massively affect the petroleum supply… It’s very simple. You put on X number of talks that get X number of people, and that shuts off the fuel supply. I remember even leading up to the action, we got this speech for morale. It was like: ‘Alright, we can cut off the fuel supply. Within four hours, the top police commander takes notice. Within eight hours, it lands on the minister of energy’s desk… Within 24 hours, there’s a meeting of U.K. ministers to discuss how to deal with it, and then that basically forces a response from the government.’”

    This member describes the initial strategic approach as akin to a kind of nonviolent frontal assault on the capacities of the state, which — as the tone of skepticism suggests — were eventually seen as naïve. 

    Many supporters I interviewed invoked the idea of JSO as a radical flank when explaining the rationale behind protests at oil terminals, using similar language to scholarship on radical social movements. However, JSO’s radical tactics were not contrasted with a separate, more moderate group in the same movement. Instead, as a supporter I met in a London park noted, the counterpoint to the group’s radical tactics was the message itself. This is to say that the group’s demand — for the government to stop licensing new oil and gas infrastructure — was seen as the moderate counterbalance to JSO’s radical tactics.

    “The idea is that they’ll hate the messenger, but they’ll get the message. So, while people say: ‘Oh, I don’t like this group of people because they take it too far,’ they have to acknowledge that the demand is feasible.”

    Through this contrast, JSO members described a strategy that imagined the group as a kind of vanguard able to force concessions from the government and industry without relying on public opinion or the media to apply pressure. They believed the ambition and scale of the plan — to cut the oil supply to the south of England — was so great that it would force the government to respond and concede to their demand.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.