The Iranian Left, the Right of Self-Determination, and the Question of Ethnic Particularism

The debate over the “right of nations to self-determination” within segments of the Iranian left is less the result of a concrete analysis of Iran’s social and political structure than a legacy of twentieth-century leftist theoretical traditions, often transferred into the Iranian context without critical reconstruction. In its original historical setting, this concept was a response to classical colonial systems and multiethnic empires. Extending it to Iran, however, without considering the historical formation of the nation-state and class relations in this country, has generated theoretical and political ambiguities.

One of the less examined aspects of this issue is the historical trajectory through which leftist thought entered Iran. A significant part of the early transmission of socialist ideas occurred through Azerbaijani migrant workers who, in the late Qajar period and early twentieth century, worked in the Caucasus and Tsarist Russia. These workers carried social-democratic and Bolshevik experiences with them. Yet this experience entered a social context in Iran that lacked a nationwide labor movement, stable class institutions, and cohesive national linkages.

As a result, the Iranian left, from the outset, was inadvertently accompanied by elements of regional and identity-based perspectives. This does not mean that the left was inherently ethnocentric; rather, it reflected the social conditions of its initial bearers. Nevertheless, at various historical junctures, this background contributed to theoretical slippages within parts of the left toward ethnically centered interpretations of concepts such as oppression, inequality, and even self-determination—interpretations that often replaced class analysis rather than complementing it.

This tendency, particularly after the 1979 revolution and in subsequent decades, gradually distanced itself from critiques of state capitalism, centralized power, and nationwide repression, moving closer to identity politics. Within this framework, “ethnicity” became the primary unit of analysis, while class position, relations of production, and economic structure were increasingly marginalized.

At this point, the Islamic Republic was able to exploit this theoretical gap. The state’s policy toward ethnic issues has not been one of outright negation, but of management and control. On the one hand, structural discrimination and political repression have persisted; on the other, a limited space has been allowed for the reproduction of non-radical ethnic identities and the cultivation of local elites. This dual strategy serves a clear function: preventing the formation of national-scale class and social solidarity.

Within this framework, ethnic particularism can become a tool for neutralizing nationwide protest. Horizontal divisions replace vertical contradictions, and social protest, instead of targeting the structure of power and economic relations, becomes dispersed into identity-based disputes.

A concrete manifestation of this dynamic could be observed in the protests of Dey 1404 (December 2025–January 2026), where the weaker and more fragmented participation of parts of the country’s northwest did not indicate an absence of discontent, but rather the result of years of disconnection from nationwide movements, the strengthening of controlled local networks, and the erosion of class linkages. This suggests that ethnic particularism, despite its oppositional appearance, can in practice contribute to containing broader collective action.

Under such conditions, an abstract defense of the “right of nations to self-determination,” without clear definition and without connection to a democratic and nationwide project, not only fails to address discrimination but may inadvertently align with the very strategy the ruling establishment pursues to fragment society.

Defending linguistic and cultural rights and eliminating regional discrimination is an undeniable necessity. Yet such a defense becomes genuinely progressive only when situated within a framework of civic equality, democratic decentralization, social justice, and class solidarity. Without this linkage, there is a real danger that emancipatory politics will be replaced by identity politics—a form of politics that, as regional experience has shown, more often reproduces domination in new forms than it leads to genuine freedom.