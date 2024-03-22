85 leading economists “commend” Honduras’ decision to quit international court that prioritises “corporate profit” over “sustainable development”.

We, economists from institutions across the world, welcome the decision by the Honduran government to withdraw from the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). We view the withdrawal as a critical defence of Honduran democracy and an important step toward its sustainable development.

For decades, international arbitration courts like ICSID have allowed corporations to sue states and restrict their freedom to regulate in favour of consumers, workers and the environment. Since 1996, governments in Latin America alone have been forced to compensate foreign corporations over $30 billion, intimidating regulators away from raising minimum wages, protecting vulnerable ecosystems, and introducing climate protections, among other domestic policy priorities. We find scant economic evidence that mechanisms like ICSID stimulate meaningful foreign direct investment, in return.

Honduras presents a powerful case of corporate abuse through the ISDS system. Since the 2021 election of the country’s first woman President, Xiomara Castro, corporations have brought a total of 10 ICSID cases against them. The largest, brought by the US corporation Próspera Inc, seeks more than $10 billion — two-thirds of the country’s annual budget — as compensation for the country’s decision to derogate the disastrous “ZEDEs” law that forfeited Honduran territory to foreign corporations like Próspera to found private cities that operate almost without regard for labour, environmental, or health regulations.

The era of corporate supremacy in the international trade system is coming to an end. The European Union recently announced its withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT). US President Joseph R. Biden, meanwhile, has pledged to not have provisions for these corporate courts in future trade deals. And major developing countries, such as Brazil and India, stand firm in their refusal to enter treaties like ICSID in the first place.

Now, the government of President Xiomara Castro has taken another important step to prioritise sustainable development over corporate profit. As economists, we commend President Castro and the people of Honduras, and hope that countries across the world follow their lead toward a fairer, more democratic trade system.

Signed

Ha-Joon Chang

Ann Pettifor

Jeffrey Sachs

Jayati Ghosh

José Gabriel Palma

Yanis Varoufakis

James Meadway

Guy Standing

Paul Robert Gilbert

Jason Hickel

Daniela Gabor

Isabella Weber

Gustavo Indart

Trevor Evans

Arthur MacEwan

Robert H. Wade

Amit Bhaduri

Rohith Jyothish

Fidel Aroche Reyes

Malcolm Sawyer

Kathleen McAfee

Thomas Masterson

Andres Arauz

Dean Baker

Alan B. Cibils

James Boyce

Stephan Lefebvre

Rob Larson

Immanuel Ness

Alan Aja

Max Sawicky

Patrick Bond

Mary C. King

John Willoughby

Dominik Leusder

Pablo Bortz

Oscar Ugarteche

Odd Hanssen

Sankar Varma

Mustafa Özer

Stanley Chitukwi

Farwa Sial

Daniel Kostzer

Kayhan Valadbaygi

Isabel Ortiz

Hans Despain

Lorena Valle Cuéllar

Hugo Uriarte Guerra

Danny Dorling

C P Chandrasekhar

Ilene Grabel

Dimitri Papadimitriou

Costas Lapavitsas

Prabhat Patnaik

Ron Baiman

Andrew M. Fischer

Larry Allen

Ignacio Silva Neira

Stephen Marglin

Gabriela Dutrenit

Professor P N (Raja) Junankar

Stephen McBride

Zhongjin Li

William Mitchell

Amir Lebdioui

Marcela Vera Díaz

Laura Horn

Amitava Dutt

Alfredo Saad Filho

Mahalaya Chatterjee

Matias Vernengo

Anu Chenoy

Grace Blakeley

Manuel Riesco

Giovanni Dosi

Fadhel Kaboub

Patrick Chaylee

Luiz Carlos Bresser-Pereira

Eileen Appelbaum

Mark Weisbrot

Chris Tilly

Carolina Alves

Jerome Roos

William Lazonick