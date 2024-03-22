    Donate
    The Era of Corporate Supremacy in the International Trade System is Coming to an End

    By
    Source: Progressive International
    Image by Creative Commons 1.0

    85 leading economists “commend” Honduras’ decision to quit international court that prioritises “corporate profit” over “sustainable development”.

    We, economists from institutions across the world, welcome the decision by the Honduran government to withdraw from the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). We view the withdrawal as a critical defence of Honduran democracy and an important step toward its sustainable development.

    For decades, international arbitration courts like ICSID have allowed corporations to sue states and restrict their freedom to regulate in favour of consumers, workers and the environment. Since 1996, governments in Latin America alone have been forced to compensate foreign corporations over $30 billion, intimidating regulators away from raising minimum wages, protecting vulnerable ecosystems, and introducing climate protections, among other domestic policy priorities. We find scant economic evidence that mechanisms like ICSID stimulate meaningful foreign direct investment, in return.

    Honduras presents a powerful case of corporate abuse through the ISDS system. Since the 2021 election of the country’s first woman President, Xiomara Castro, corporations have brought a total of 10 ICSID cases against them. The largest, brought by the US corporation Próspera Inc, seeks more than $10 billion — two-thirds of the country’s annual budget — as compensation for the country’s decision to derogate the disastrous “ZEDEs” law that forfeited Honduran territory to foreign corporations like Próspera to found private cities that operate almost without regard for labour, environmental, or health regulations.

    The era of corporate supremacy in the international trade system is coming to an end. The European Union recently announced its withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT). US President Joseph R. Biden, meanwhile, has pledged to not have provisions for these corporate courts in future trade deals. And major developing countries, such as Brazil and India, stand firm in their refusal to enter treaties like ICSID in the first place.

    Now, the government of President Xiomara Castro has taken another important step to prioritise sustainable development over corporate profit. As economists, we commend President Castro and the people of Honduras, and hope that countries across the world follow their lead toward a fairer, more democratic trade system.

    Signed

    Ha-Joon Chang
    Ann Pettifor
    Jeffrey Sachs
    Jayati Ghosh
    José Gabriel Palma
    Yanis Varoufakis
    James Meadway
    Guy Standing
    Paul Robert Gilbert
    Jason Hickel
    Daniela Gabor
    Isabella Weber
    Gustavo Indart
    Trevor Evans
    Arthur MacEwan
    Robert H. Wade
    Leonardo E. Stanley
    Amit Bhaduri
    Rohith Jyothish
    Fidel Aroche Reyes
    Malcolm Sawyer
    Kathleen McAfee
    Thomas Masterson
    Andres Arauz
    Dean Baker
    Alan B. Cibils
    James Boyce
    Stephan Lefebvre
    Rob Larson
    Immanuel Ness
    Alan Aja
    Max Sawicky
    Patrick Bond
    Mary C. King
    John Willoughby
    Dominik Leusder
    Pablo Bortz
    Oscar Ugarteche
    Odd Hanssen
    Sankar Varma
    Mustafa Özer
    Stanley Chitukwi
    Farwa Sial
    Daniel Kostzer
    Kayhan Valadbaygi
    Isabel Ortiz
    Hans Despain
    Lorena Valle Cuéllar
    Hugo Uriarte Guerra
    Danny Dorling
    C P Chandrasekhar
    Ilene Grabel
    Dimitri Papadimitriou
    Costas Lapavitsas
    Prabhat Patnaik
    Ron Baiman
    Andrew M. Fischer
    Larry Allen
    Ignacio Silva Neira
    Stephen Marglin
    Gabriela Dutrenit
    Professor P N (Raja) Junankar
    Stephen McBride
    Zhongjin Li
    William Mitchell
    Amir Lebdioui
    Marcela Vera Díaz
    Laura Horn
    Amitava Dutt
    Alfredo Saad Filho
    Mahalaya Chatterjee
    Matias Vernengo
    Anu Chenoy
    Grace Blakeley
    Manuel Riesco
    Giovanni Dosi
    Fadhel Kaboub
    Patrick Chaylee
    Luiz Carlos Bresser-Pereira
    Eileen Appelbaum
    Mark Weisbrot
    Chris Tilly
    Carolina Alves
    Jerome Roos
    William Lazonick

