Systemic Racism and Environmental Injustice Causing Spike in Parkinson’s Rate Among Latino Farmworkers and Nearby Communities

Contrary to popular belief, racism is alive and well in the food system. Up to 83% of farmworkers in the country are Latino, and serious racial disparities regarding representation, land, and money within the agricultural field exist. While most workers have overtime protections, farmworkers have none in most states. Furthermore, white Americans are most likely to own land and benefit from the wealth it generates – they comprise over 97% of non-farming landowners, 96% of owner-operators, and 86% of tenant operators. On the other hand, Latino farmers account for 2% of non-farming landowners and roughly 6% of owner-operators and tenant operators, which is well below their 17% representation in the U.S. population. Therefore, most Latino farmers work the land they do not own.

Agriculture is one of the most accident-prone industries in the country, and farmworkers have the highest fatality rate in the nation. Farmworkers are exposed to countless safety, health, environmental, biological, and respiratory hazards daily. They risk suffocation or engulfment when working with grain bins and silos, but also grain dust exposure and explosions. Not the mention occupational exposure to highly poisonous pesticides such as Paraquat, which is still legal in the U.S. even though it has been banned in many other countries since it has repeatedly caused damage and death among farm workers.

Even though they provide essential services, Latino farmworkers generally earn low wages and must endure substandard working and living conditions and numerous occupational hazards, including pesticide exposure. One of the most toxic substances they are regularly exposed to is Paraquat, a very effective yet hazardous herbicide sold under various names, such as Gramoxone, Parazone, and Firestorm. However, many people are now aware that frequent paraquat exposure can lead to Parkinson’s disease.

Farmworkers also face environmental racism, as their community is preponderantly Latino and low-income.

Occupational and Environmental Exposure Causes Parkinson’s Disease Among Farmworkers Nearby Communities

Over 8 million pounds of Paraquat are used annually nationwide. Regular paraquat exposure increases the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease by a whopping 150%. Despite farmworkers wearing protective equipment when applying the herbicide to the crops, they are still at a high risk of toxic exposure, as the vapors of this hazardous substance can linger in the air for a long time. Moreover, farmworkers who use Paraquat are 2.5 times more prone to developing Parkinson’s disease than those with no exposure.

Exposure to Paraquat within 1,600 feet of a home increases the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease by 75%. Therefore, the families of Latino farmworkers, who usually live close to the land they work, are also at high risk of this neurodegenerative disorder. Once Paraquat is applied to a crop, it releases vapors into the air, and herbicide particles can also travel to farmworkers’ houses with each gust of wind. Furthermore, paraquat residue can infiltrate groundwater, the primary drinking water source for farmworkers and their families.

Paraquat is neurotoxic, meaning exposure to it can wreak havoc on the brain. Every time a farmworker inhales paraquat vapors, the herbicide accumulates in a part of the brain known as the substantia nigra, responsible for movement control. In people with Parkinson’s disease, the substantia nigra is damaged, hence their difficulty with movement. Once this part of the brain is affected by Paraquat, the damage is irreversible, and the herbicide creates oxidative stress in the body. This is another hallmark of Parkinson’s disease.

Combating Systemic Racism and Environmental Injustice Among Latino Farmworkers

Farmworkers were considered “essential workers” during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they still are since our food supply depends on their continuous labor. Nonetheless, the EPA discounted occupational exposure to toxic pesticides among farmworkers, despite study after study documenting the disproportionate illness level among these people. Systemic racism is embodied in EPA’s risk assessments, as they overlook people of color and individuals with preexisting health conditions or comorbidities. The agency calculates worker exposure separately from other exposures, and the risk assessments fail to include exposure to multiple chemicals, which is extremely common among farm workers.

The agency sets worker protection standards under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. The original standards were established after field hearings in the 1970s in which growers, not farmworkers, had the floor. The vast majority of growers were white, and most farmworkers were Latino. Roughly 90% of pesticide use in the U.S. is in agriculture. A solution to achieve justice for farmworkers of color would entail Congress improving the law regarding farmworker protection regarding paraquat exposure and exposure to other hazardous pesticides. It should restore partial jurisdiction over regulating pesticide-related occupational hazards to the OSHA to facilitate better coordination between this agency and the EPA.

A few years ago, the EPA admitted that farmworkers would still be exposed to pesticide levels exceeding the agency’s safe exposure limits even with maximum feasible protective equipment and engineering controls. Farmwork is highly demanding and dangerous physical labor. As scientific literature confirms, farmworkers face enormous risks from pesticide exposure. In conclusion, radical action must be taken immediately, as the health of farmworkers, most of whom are Latino, is on the line. People must also opt for organic food; this way, they can discourage unsafe agricultural practices and encourage the use of non-toxic pesticides.

Farmworkers are exempt from many regulations that could grant them indirect protection under the “agricultural exceptionalism” system, which emerged during a time in the U.S. when institutional discrimination was accepted and widespread. Unfortunately, this form of discrimination still exists today. A feasible solution to combat environmental injustice might be a combination of grassroots activism and collaboration with law firms specializing in toxic exposure, as the issue of pesticide exposure is very alarming and prevalent. While filing a class action lawsuit requires a lot of time, it could ultimately discourage land owners from treating Latino farmworkers and their families unethically.