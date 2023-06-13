Spanish Soldiers Ask The EU To Stop Sending Arms To Ukraine And Focus On A Peace Agreement

A group of retired soldiers from different branches of the Spanish Army have signed a manifesto in which they request the European Union (EU) to stop sending arms to Ukraine , in order to “feed the war” and focus their efforts on achieving a peace agreement that puts an end to “this madness”.

Among the signatories are dozens of retired and reserve military ranks, who encourage others in their situation to join their manifesto. “We express our rejection of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and we ask the governments of the European Union, instead of fueling the war with more arms shipments, immediately stop their belligerent actions and get involved effectively in peace negotiations”, says the statement to which the public has had access .

The soldiers who have joined this letter point out that the escalation of the war “will inevitably lead to an uncontrollable situation that will end up putting life on the planet at risk.”

The statement criticizes the attitude of NATO and the United States for its “irrepressible and persistent attitude of harassment and provocation “, since it considers that it is leading Europe “towards its self-destruction”.

If the escalation of the war in Ukraine continues, they fear that the conflict will spread to the continent and end up affecting the youngest . “Youth that will be forced to tear themselves apart on the battle fronts , as a prelude to a possible final holocaust. Perhaps our own children and grandchildren, who would inevitably end up being called up,” the text indicates.

There is also fear of the nuclear escalation that the conflict may suffer. “It is necessary to put pressure on our governments to stop without delay this flight forward that leads us to the so-called Mutual Assured Destruction (MAD) , an insane strategy launched in the last century by the nuclear powers,” he warns.

Original article in Spanish, translated by Google Translate.