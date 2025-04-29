Close Menu
    Civil Liberties India Pakistan Repression

    Rebuked by Kashmiris, Let Not Pakistan’s General Munir Succeed in Other Parts of India

    By Z Article
    Source: The Wire
    Image by Pariplab Chakraborty

    The denominational terrorist killings in Pahalgam, instigated by Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir’s invocation of the pernicious two-nation theory have had a salutary consequence in the valley.

    For the first time in living memory, Kashmiri Muslims came out in thousands after Friday prayers to denounce the evil, sectarian design alien to the common Kashmiri psyche.

    Carrying the tricolour, slogans of “Pakistan murdabad” were raised with verve and conviction.

    Crowning this burst of anger and repudiation was the denunciation of the terrorist attack by no less than the chief priest, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq from the symbolically all-important precincts of the Jama Masjid.

    To their honour and patriotic, secular good sense, within five days of the attack, groups of tourists could be heard to say they were going back to Pahalgam, undeterred by the tragic episode, singing praises of the humanity of ordinary Muslim Kashmiris.

    They could be heard to remark how a Muslim Kashmiri gave his life in trying to snatch a weapon from one of the terrorists, how others lifted the injured on their shoulders to carry them to hospital many kilometres away, and how free services were offered to them by taxi owners and porters as exemplary first responders to the tragedy.

    It did not go without notice that security personnel who may have been expected to be in attendance at the site of the killings and around the Pahalgam areas generally were conspicuous by their absence for reasons best known to those who employ them.

    Regrettably, however, Munir may have drawn an obverse empathy among niche Hindus in parts of India outside Kashmir.

    This is a denominational archive which has not forgotten what V.D. Savarkar said to the Hindu Mahasabha in his inaugural address as its president in 1937, namely that “India is two nations, Hindus and Muslims.”

    Nor, clearly, has the canny Asim Munir.

    Distressingly, voices have come forth after the Pahalgam carnage inimical to the safety of Muslims in some states.

    Kashmiri Muslim students have experienced intimidation and harassment.

    A few notable leaders of the ruling BJP have expressed views that do not honour the oath of their allegiance to the Constitution.

    Indeed, one serial offender in this regard, Nitesh Rane, has suggested that since the Pahalgam terrorists demanded of the tourists they killed that they recite the Kalima, Hindus should henceforth transact business with only those who can recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Rane is a minister in the Maharashtra government.

    Can there be any other conclusion than that the sectarian bigot, Munir, might be smiling at the success of his vile inducement.

    Contrarily, on that same Friday, unprecedented street protests were mounted by Indian Muslims in thousands again to reject and denounce Munir and his wicked stratagem to cause divisions in India.

    That unprecedented outpouring may suggest that, after all, Munir may have done us a great favour by drawing from the great mass of Indians not sectarian hate but a demonstrated resolve to unitedly defeat the terrorists and their communal theorists.

    Common, patriotic Indian citizens now hope their government will cash in on this surge of secular resolve to vanquish the communalists not just in Pakistan but in India as well.

    Is Narendra Modi going to disappoint them?

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Badri Raina is a well-known commentator on politics, culture and society. His columns on the Znet have a global following. Raina taught English literature at the University of Delhi for over four decades and is the author of the much acclaimed Dickens and the Dialectic of Growth. He has several collections of poems and translations. His writings have appeared in nearly all major English dailies and journals in India.

